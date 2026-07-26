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What We Are Reading Today: ‘An Elite Education’ by Emma Taylor

What We Are Reading Today: ‘An Elite Education’ by Emma Taylor
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Updated 26 July 2026 23:05
Arab News
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What We Are Reading Today: ‘An Elite Education’ by Emma Taylor

What We Are Reading Today: ‘An Elite Education’ by Emma Taylor
Updated 26 July 2026 23:05
Arab News
Follow

Alumni of Britain’s elite schools are consistently overrepresented in positions of power and influence. It is no surprise, then, that elite schools play a pivotal role in reproducing inequality.

In “An Elite Education,” Emma Taylor draws on years of immersive ethnographic research and teaching experience at one of Britain’s leading private boys’ schools to highlight how these institutions cultivate the dispositions that propel students into elite universities and professions.

Taylor finds that elite schools provide a forgiving, flexible and exclusive training ground, enabling students to push boundaries, bend rules and negotiate with those in authority.

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