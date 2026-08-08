Islamabad reports three dengue cases this year despite thousands of larval sites

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal capital has recorded only three dengue cases this year through Aug. 6 despite authorities detecting more than 7,000 sites with mosquito larvae over the past 15 days, the Islamabad administration said on Saturday as it stepped up measures to prevent an outbreak.

Islamabad has experienced significant dengue outbreaks in recent years, with local media reporting 2,076 cases in 2025, compared with 3,759 during the corresponding period in 2024, making surveillance and elimination of breeding sites a priority particularly during the monsoon season.

Officials presented the latest figures at a meeting chaired by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon to review the dengue situation, larval surveillance and enforcement of preventive measures across the capital.

“Strict implementation of dengue SOPs is yielding positive results,” Memon said, referring to standard operating procedures for dengue prevention and control, adding that action was continuing without discrimination against those contributing to conditions that could allow dengue to spread.

Officials told the meeting that 7,066 sites had tested positive for dengue larvae over the past 15 days, while more than 100,000 homes had been inspected as part of indoor vector surveillance.

Authorities arrested 170 people and sealed 35 premises during the same period for violations that created conditions conducive to mosquito breeding, according to the briefing.

Another 70 cases were registered and fines totaling more than Rs 2.1 million ($7,450) were imposed over violations of anti-dengue measures.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in stagnant water and typically proliferates during and after Pakistan’s summer monsoon rains.

The disease can cause high fever, severe headache and muscle and joint pain, while serious cases can result in bleeding, shock and death.

Pakistan regularly experiences dengue outbreaks during the monsoon and post-monsoon months, prompting authorities to carry out inspections, eliminate standing water, spray high-risk locations and take action against premises where mosquito breeding sites are found.

