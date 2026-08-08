Pakistan goods transporters announce nationwide strike over diesel price revisions, toll charges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani goods transporters announced on Saturday that they had begun a nationwide strike against the daily revision of diesel rates and an increase in toll charges, while an official said the government remains open to talks to resolve the dispute.

All Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance President Muhammad Owais Chaudhry told Arab News that thousands of goods vehicles have been parked across the country after talks with the government failed to produce a breakthrough on Friday.

Transporters met Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday to discuss their demands. The transporters have urged the government to withdraw its decision to revise diesel prices on a daily basis and instead determine them on a monthly basis. The government has said revising fuel prices on a daily basis provides added transparency to the masses.

They are also seeking the restoration of the toll tax rates that were in effect on June 1, 2024, and a halt to further increases in toll charges. The alliance has called for a ban on establishing new toll plazas for the next year and demanded that the 7 percent withholding tax imposed on goods transporters be reduced to 2 percent.

“We have kept the doors for negotiations open, but the wheel-jam strike will not end until our demands are accepted,” Chaudhry said. “Every day the situation will get worse as tens of thousands of vehicles will be stranded across the country.”

He said another round of talks with the government is expected to take place on Monday. However, he said the strike would continue until the alliance’s demands are accepted.

Other demands include uniform and effective enforcement of load regulations across the country, with overloading controlled at the point of origin. They have also called for the withdrawal of “business-hostile” customs provisions that, according to the association, allow authorities to confiscate vehicles carrying goods found to be in violation of customs laws.

Chaudhry said the strike was completely peaceful and that transporters were united in seeking what they described as legitimate and constitutional rights.

He urged the government to make “serious and practical progress” during Monday’s talks and accept the transporters’ demands to restore the country’s goods transportation system.

‘OPEN TO TALKS’

A senior official from the communications ministry, speaking to Arab News on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, disputed the extent of the disruption.

The official said the government had listened to the transporters’ demands during Friday’s meeting, which involved coordination with multiple ministries and provincial authorities, including those pertaining to the petroleum and maritime sectors.

“In my opinion, they told until Monday they will not close down transport. And as per our information, the goods transport has not stopped across the country,” the official told Arab News.

He said the government remained prepared to consider demands that were justified and legally feasible during Monday’s meeting.

“We are open to talks and we will take up their demands with relevant ministries like the Ministry of Petroleum as well as the concerned provincial governments, as their demands are related to various ministries and provincial governments,” he added.

Pakistan relies heavily on road transport to move essential, perishable and non-perishable items from ports, factories, wholesalers to markets and warehouses around the country.

Prolonged strikes or transport disruptions can lead to supply shortages of food and other items, and cause delays for time-sensitive shipments.