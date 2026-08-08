Election campaigning for third phase of Azad Kashmir polls ends

ISLAMABAD: Election campaigning for the third phase of Azad Kashmir polls ended after midnight on Saturday, state media reported, with polling set to take place in four constituencies of two districts on Monday.

Elections for the 53-member Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly are being held in three phases over security concerns and heavy monsoon rains. Elections have been marred by weeks of protests led by the banned civil rights movement, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The Azad Kashmir Election Commission announced earlier this week that polling will be held in three constituencies of District Bagh and one constituency of District Haveli on Aug. 10. It, however, postponed polls in Districts Sudhanoti and Poonch that were slated to be held on Aug. 10, citing security reasons.

“The election campaign for the third phase of general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will end at midnight tonight in four constituencies of Bagh and Haveli districts,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The state media said the Election Commission has directed all candidates and political parties to strictly comply with election laws, the code of conduct and instructions issued by the commission.

“He [commission spokesperson] warned that violations would invite strict legal action under the relevant laws,” Radio Pakistan said.

AZAD KASHMIR UNREST

Protests and clashes have marred elections in Azad Kashmir, the part of the internationally disputed Himalayan Kashmir region administered by Pakistan.

Elections in the Mirpur Division were held on Jul. 27, while in the Muzaffarabad Division polling was held on Aug. 2. Voting for the 12 seats reserved for refugees from Indian-administered Kashmir was also held on Aug. 2.

The JAAC opposes the constitutional allocation of 12 assembly seats reserved for refugees from Indian-administered Kashmir living elsewhere in Pakistan. The regional government says the seats are constitutionally protected and can only be removed through a constitutional amendment and that it has accepted most of JAAC’s broader demands.

The protests have led to clashes with security forces, with the Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Observatory (JKHRO), an independent rights organization, saying 89 civilians were killed due to the unrest between June 5 and Aug. 5.

The Azad Kashmir government rejects allegations that security forces fired on protesters or were responsible for their deaths. It has also accused JAAC protesters of attacking law enforcers and killing two security officials in the recent protests.