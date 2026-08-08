Pakistan bags three medals at International Nuclear Science Olympiad in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD: A team of Pakistani students won three medals at the 3rd International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO-2026) held in Jeddah, state media reported on Saturday.

The International Nuclear Science Olympiad is a premier international competition in nuclear science for secondary-school students, promoting scientific excellence and international cooperation in nuclear science and technology. This year’s competition was held in Jeddah from Aug. 2-8, bringing together 120 students and experts from 19 countries.

The Pakistani team won a gold medal and three silver medals during the week-long competition, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

“Team Pakistan, selected and trained by the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) under the auspices of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), won one gold and two silver medals at the 3rd International Nuclear Science Olympiad,” APP said.

The gold medal was bagged by Pakistani student Muhammad Ali, who was representing the Government College University (GCU) in Lahore. Muhammad Usman from F.G. Sir Syed College in Rawalpindi and Seerat Fatima Bhatti from Karachi’s Nixor College secured silver medals for Pakistan.

Syed Shuja Haider from Sundar STEM School in Lahore also represented Pakistan at the competition, the state media said.

The students were selected for the Olympiad through the Pakistan Nuclear Science Olympiad (PANSO), an initiative of PAEC aimed at identifying and nurturing young scientific talent for participation in the International Nuclear Science Olympiad.

After being selected, the students received specialized training and guidance by PIES faculty members and experts, APP said, who effectively prepared them for the academic and competitive requirements of the international Olympiad.

“The team’s outstanding achievement reflects Pakistan’s continued commitment to developing young scientific talent and encouraging students to pursue education and professional careers in nuclear science and technology,” the PAEC said in a statement.

It added that Pakistan has been selected to host the fourth International Nuclear Science Olympiad in 2027.