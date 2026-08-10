Pakistan, Russia explore expanded trade in farm machinery, fertilizers, livestock vaccines

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia are exploring expanded trade in agricultural machinery, fertilizers, pesticides and livestock vaccines, Pakistan’s government said on Monday, as the two countries seek to deepen economic cooperation after decades of limited ties.

Islamabad and Moscow have gradually broadened relations in recent years across trade, energy, agriculture and regional diplomacy. Pakistan’s foreign ministry says the country is seeking a long-term, multidimensional partnership with Russia, while the two governments have continued engagement through bilateral and intergovernmental mechanisms.

Agriculture is a major source of employment and economic activity in Pakistan, but the sector faces longstanding challenges including low mechanization, high input costs and uneven productivity, making access to machinery and farm inputs an important part of efforts to improve output.

“Russian companies and institutions are ready to explore opportunities to supply agricultural machinery, fertilizers, pesticides and vaccines to Pakistan,” Pakistan’s Press Information Department quoted Russian Economic Development Ministry representative Nikita Buzanov as saying.

Buzanov made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistan’s National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, according to the government statement.

He said Russia was willing to work with Pakistan to identify agricultural requirements and develop mechanisms for closer cooperation in farm inputs, machinery and animal health products.

The Russian side also expressed interest in supporting agricultural development through increased trade, technology transfer and technical cooperation, the statement said.

Buzanov said access to modern and efficient farm machinery could help Pakistan improve productivity, reduce costs and increase mechanization.

Hussain called for stronger cooperation with Russia in agricultural machinery, fertilizers and pesticides, saying greater access to those products could support farm productivity and Pakistan’s food-security goals.

He also sought greater cooperation in livestock and animal health, including vaccines and modern technologies.

The talks are part of a broader expansion in Pakistan-Russia engagement. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Manila in July ahead of the ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meeting.

The two countries have also been pursuing closer economic cooperation in areas including energy, connectivity, industry and agriculture, with energy remaining a central component of bilateral discussions.

Pakistan began importing Russian crude oil in 2023 as Islamabad sought cheaper and more diversified energy supplies, marking one of the most visible signs of improving commercial ties between the two countries.