You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan PM directs authorities mobilize all resources to ensure relief in flood-hit areas

Pakistan PM directs authorities mobilize all resources to ensure relief in flood-hit areas

Pakistan PM directs authorities mobilize all resources to ensure relief in flood-hit areas
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Inam Haider Malik (left) in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 15, 2026. (PID)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bf8gr

Updated 15 August 2026 11:41
Follow

Pakistan PM directs authorities mobilize all resources to ensure relief in flood-hit areas

Pakistan PM directs authorities mobilize all resources to ensure relief in flood-hit areas
  • The development comes amid monsoon rains that have killed 155 people, injured 468 since June
  • Relief operations are ongoing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir
Updated 15 August 2026 11:41
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) mobilize all resources to provide relief to people in flood-affected areas, Pakistani state media reported on Saturday.

The development comes amid ongoing monsoon rains in the country that have triggered flash floods in several areas, with 155 people killed and another 468 injured since the beginning of the monsoon season in late June.

PM Sharif held a meeting with NDMA chairman Inam Haider Malik, during which he was briefed on the country’s climatic situation, particularly the flood situation in view of the monsoon rains, the state-run PTV News reported.

“All available resources should be mobilized to provide every possible assistance and relief to the people in areas affected by the floods,” Sharif was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

“The NDMA should ensure effective coordination with relevant provincial institutions and PDMAs (provincial disaster management authorities).”

Malik informed the prime minister about the measures being taken for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

“NDMA’s relief operations will continue in the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Pakistan is considered one of the most vulnerable nations to climate change impacts and has experienced increasingly erratic weather in recent years, with more frequent heatwaves, droughts and extreme monsoon rainfall.

Monsoon rains and flooding killed more than 1,000 people and caused widespread damage to homes, roads, agricultural land and public infrastructure in Pakistan last year, with Punjab among the hardest-hit provinces.

In 2022, record monsoon rains and glacial melt triggered catastrophic floods that killed more than 1,700 people, affected over 33 million people and caused an estimated $30 billion in economic losses, making it one of Pakistan’s worst natural disasters.

Topics: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Pakistan Floods Monsoon Floods

Latest updates

Alrajhi set for 2026 FEI World Equestrian Games in Germany

Alrajhi set for 2026 FEI World Equestrian Games in Germany

2026-27 Riyadh Racing Season program released

2026-27 Riyadh Racing Season program released

The Expo effect — how Osaka 2025 is shaping Saudi Arabia’s business strategy for Expo 2030

The Expo effect — how Osaka 2025 is shaping Saudi Arabia’s business strategy for Expo 2030

Pom Klementieff returns to Middle East Comic Con

Pom Klementieff returns to Middle East Comic Con

Netflix, Righters House wrap Saudi screenwriting program

Netflix, Righters House wrap Saudi screenwriting program

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.