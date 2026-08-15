Pakistan ruling party acknowledges governance failures, vows development push in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ruling party leader Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday successive governments in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had failed to meet public expectations and called for a major development push in the region, as he said his party was closer to forming the next regional government.

Sharif’s remarks came as re-polling was held at 23 stations in two constituencies in Bagh district during the day, extending a staggered election that unfolded against weeks of deadly unrest, boycott calls and allegations of rigging. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party appeared to be in a comfortable position and was on course to secure a majority in the 53-member legislative assembly.

The elections in the Pakistan-administered part of the Himalayan region were held in phases amid tensions between authorities and the Joint Awami Action Committee, or JAAC, which led protests over political and economic grievances and called for a boycott of the vote.

Deadly clashes erupted after the first phase of polling in late July, particularly around Rawalakot, while road closures and an Internet blackout disrupted parts of the region. The government blamed armed protesters for the violence, while the JAAC, which was proscribed under the anti-terrorism act in June, accused authorities of using excessive force.

“I think that the kind of environment that has emerged in Azad Kashmir for the first time, which you have also seen and which is a matter of concern for all of us, has emerged because successive governments here have failed to fulfil their responsibilities,” Sharif told a PML-N convention in a televised address from the hill resort of Murree.

“The expectations of the people and their wishes were not fulfilled by our governments, regardless of which party they belonged to,” he added.

Sharif said his party now had a responsibility to respond to those grievances by accelerating development in the region.

He urged his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was also present at the convention, to provide maximum federal funding to AJK for roads, hospitals, employment, tourism, industry and agriculture.

“If, God forbid, despite our victory ... we fail to deliver, then I think the people of Azad Kashmir will become angry, and the reason for their anger would be justified,” Sharif said.

He called for the revival of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in AJK and proposed extending road and rail links from Islamabad and Rawalpindi through Murree to Muzaffarabad.

“We have to bring development to Azad Kashmir ..., eliminate the problems here, and practically implement in Azad Kashmir what we are doing in Punjab,” he said.