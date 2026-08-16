What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Sea of Wealth’

Author: BEN HALPERN

As the world struggles to feed humanity, fuel economies and trade, and fulfill global energy needs, companies and governments are rushing to the vast blue expanse that covers two-thirds of our planet. But should we let them? “A Sea of Wealth” makes the provocative case for why we must harness the ocean.

Blending the latest science with engaging personal stories from a lifetime spent in and around the ocean, Ben Halpern takes readers around the globe to explore five key resources in the rapidly emerging blue economy: food, energy, transport, minerals, and carbon.