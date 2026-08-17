You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan rejects New Delhi’s allegation of backing militants plotting attacks in India — official

Pakistan rejects New Delhi’s allegation of backing militants plotting attacks in India — official

Pakistan rejects New Delhi’s allegation of backing militants plotting attacks in India — official
A Pakistan Ranger stands guard at the Pakistan-India joint check post at Wagah border, near Lahore, Pakistan, May 14, 2025. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b7u9g

Updated 17 August 2026 17:41
Follow

Pakistan rejects New Delhi’s allegation of backing militants plotting attacks in India — official

Pakistan rejects New Delhi’s allegation of backing militants plotting attacks in India — official
  • The official says Pakistan will not lend credibility to ‘unverified Indian media story’
  • India, Pakistan both claim that the other fosters, abets ‘terrorism’ in their country
Updated 17 August 2026 17:41
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan categorically rejects allegations linking it to any criminal or “terrorist” gang operating inside India, Pakistani state media reported on Monday, citing a senior official.

The statement came after Home Minister Amit Shah said Indian ‌security agencies had arrested more than 200 “terror operatives” linked to Pakistan, thwarting potential “subversive attacks” around the country’s Independence ​Day last week, in one of the largest such crackdowns in years.

A multi-state operation against what Shah said was a “terror group” backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency was ‌carried out across ​14 ‌Indian ⁠states ​on August 12, ⁠three days before India celebrated its 80th year of freedom.

While Pakistan’s foreign minister has yet to respond to the statement, a senior Pakistani official, who requested anonymity, termed the allegations “another Indian attempt to distract public attention from real internal issues and external setbacks.”

“Pakistan will not lend credibility to an unverified Indian media story by commenting on its particulars,” the state-run Pakistan TV broadcaster quoted the official as saying.

India and Pakistan both claim that the other fosters and abets “terrorism” in their country.

The nuclear-armed neighbors were involved in a four-day military conflict last year after India blamed Pakistani attackers for the killing of ​26 men ​at a tourist destination in Indian Kashmir.

Islamabad denied involvement and called for a credible international probe into India’s allegations.

Topics: Pakistan India Ties Indian allegations on Pakistan

Latest updates

Russian court sentences anti-war politician Shlosberg to 11 years in jail

Russian court sentences anti-war politician Shlosberg to 11 years in jail

Buddhist monks protest Israeli presence, illegal activity in Sri Lankan surfing spot

Residents joined by Buddhist monks protest Israeli presence in the coastal locality of Hiriketiya, Matara District, Sri Lanka.

Canvas on the curb: How public installations are turning Riyadh into an open-air gallery

Canvas on the curb: How public installations are turning Riyadh into an open-air gallery

Iran says it will escalate if US does not honor deal within weeks

Iran says it will escalate if US does not honor deal within weeks

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,908 as turnover reaches $1.15bn

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,908 as turnover reaches $1.15bn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.