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Pakistan approves 2027–2060 plan to ensure ‘reliable, affordable and accessible’ energy for all

Pakistan approves 2027–2060 plan to ensure ‘reliable, affordable and accessible’ energy for all
A power transmission tower is seen a day after a country-wide power breakdown, in Karachi, Pakistan, on January 24, 2023. (REUTERS/File)
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Updated 18 August 2026 19:12
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Pakistan approves 2027–2060 plan to ensure ‘reliable, affordable and accessible’ energy for all

Pakistan approves 2027–2060 plan to ensure ‘reliable, affordable and accessible’ energy for all
  • Pakistan relies heavily on imported fuel and is seeking to modernize its power sector, strengthen energy security amid rising demand
  • The development comes after concerns were raised across energy-importing economies since the US-Iran conflict disrupted global supplies
Updated 18 August 2026 19:12
Waseem Abbasi
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal cabinet has approved a long-term national energy plan for 2027–2060 aimed at ensuring “reliable, affordable and accessible” energy for all, the country’s energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The development comes after concerns were raised across energy-importing economies since the United States-Iran conflict, which began in Feb., disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies passed before the war.

Pakistan relies heavily on imported fuel, with most crude oil and petroleum products sourced from the Middle East. The government in Islamabad is seeking to modernize the country’s power sector and strengthen energy security to support sustainable economic growth, amid rising demand and a transition toward cleaner energy sources.

The Pakistani energy ministry on Tuesday presented its National Integrated Energy Plan (IEP) 2027–2060 to the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) that was subsequently approved, marking an important step toward establishing a coordinated, long-term and cross-sectoral approach to energy planning in Pakistan.

“The IEP is expected to provide significant benefits to consumers and the economy. By promoting holistic planning among federal and provincial departments, it will help reduce fragmented decision-making and enable more efficient and optimized use of Pakistan’s available energy resources,” the energy ministry said.

“For the common consumer, the ultimate objective is to ensure reliable, affordable and accessible energy for all. The integrated approach will also support greater utilization of indigenous energy resources, integration of renewable energy and emerging technologies such as energy storage, while reducing dependence on costly imported energy where economically and technically viable.”

The energy plan provides a holistic framework by moving beyond the traditional approach of planning individual energy subsectors in isolation.

The high-level design is based on four fundamental pillars, Energy, Economics, Equity and Environment, and focuses on a secure, reliable and resilient energy system, emphasizes a competitive and financially sustainable energy sector, ensures an inclusive, accessible and just energy transition, and aims to achieve a sustainable, low-carbon and climate-resilient energy future.

“The four pillars of Energy, Economics, Equity and Environment provide a balanced framework to ensure that energy security, affordability, universal access and environmental sustainability are considered together,” the ministry said.

“The approval of the High-Level Design by the Cabinet Committee on Energy is therefore a significant first step toward the formulation of Pakistan’s National Integrated Energy Plan for 2027–2060, which will provide a long-term roadmap for a secure, economically sustainable, equitable and environmentally responsible energy future for Pakistan.”

Topics: Energy ministry

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