Modi video remarks about Israel, Turkiye, Pakistan ‘fake,’ India says

LONDON: A video that appears to show Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi making comments about Israel, Turkiye and Pakistan has been declared a fake by India’s Press Information Bureau.

The footage, which appears to show Modi giving a speech on Indian Independence Day and has been circulating on social media, had been “digitally altered,” the bureau said on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any such remarks during his address,” it said.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also said that the video was fake.