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Modi video remarks about Israel, Turkiye, Pakistan ‘fake,’ India says

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark the country's Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2026. (AFP)
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark the country's Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 18 August 2026 18:07
Arab News
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Modi video remarks about Israel, Turkiye, Pakistan ‘fake,’ India says

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. (File/AFP)
  • “Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any such remarks during his address,” bureau said
  • The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also said that the video was fake
Updated 18 August 2026 18:07
Arab News
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LONDON: A video that appears to show Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi making comments about Israel, Turkiye and Pakistan has been declared a fake by India’s Press Information Bureau.

The footage, which appears to show Modi giving a speech on Indian Independence Day and has been circulating on social media, had been “digitally altered,” the bureau said on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any such remarks during his address,” it said.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also said that the video was fake.

Topics: India Pakistan Israel Turkiye

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