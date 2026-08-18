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Pakistan begins receiving online payments as part of Hajj digitization push

Pakistan begins receiving online payments as part of Hajj digitization push
Muslims gather for prayer around the Kaabah, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy Saudi city of Makkah on April 9, 2022. (AFP)
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Updated 18 August 2026 21:54
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Pakistan begins receiving online payments as part of Hajj digitization push

Pakistan begins receiving online payments as part of Hajj digitization push
  • Intending pilgrims can now pay their Hajj dues from home through online Hajj portal or Pak Hajj mobile app
  • Around 400,000 pre-registered applicants are eligible to apply for Hajj 2027 on first-come, first-served basis
Updated 18 August 2026 21:54
Waseem Abbasi
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has formally begun receiving online Hajj payments from intending pilgrims as part of a push to digitize its Hajj operation, the country’s religious affairs minister said on Tuesday.

The religious affairs ministry this year announced an easier, transparent and faster registration facility to intending Hajj pilgrims through its online Hajj portal and ‘Pak Hajj’ mobile app, which would also allow payment of dues.

Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Yousaf said on Tuesday that his ministry, in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), has started the process of end-to-end digitization of the entire Hajj system to provide maximum convenience to the Hajj pilgrims.

“Under this digital system, more than 400,000 people have completed their registration from home,” he was quoted as saying by his ministry.

“Today, the next phase of the same process is starting, under which registered Hajj pilgrims will be able to complete their application and also pay the first installment of Hajj dues from home through digital means.”

Pakistan has allocated 107,526 slots under the government scheme for Hajj 2027, with around 400,000 pre-registered applicants eligible to apply on a first-come, first-served basis. Another 71,684 slots have been allocated to the private scheme.

The government has reserved 30,000 places for the shorter package and will stop accepting payments for each scheme once its quota is filled. Last week, it announced that pilgrims would pay Rs1.2 million ($4,334) for a 40-day Hajj package and Rs1.3 million ($4,695) for a shorter 20- to 25-day package under the government scheme.

“We have tried to save the pilgrims from long queues at banks, unnecessary travel and paperwork. Through the Pak Hajj app and Hajj Portal, pilgrims are being provided with a simple and secure digital facility in a few clicks, from application to payment,” Yousaf said.

“I request all registered pilgrims to complete this stage seriously, submit their application as per the prescribed procedure and pay the first installment on time.”

Topics: Hajj 2027 Hajj digitization

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