Over 13,000 Pakistanis pay $31 million toward Hajj 2027 — ministry

ISLAMABAD: More than 13,000 Pakistanis have deposited Rs8.7 billion ($31 million) toward Hajj 2027, the religious affairs ministry said on Wednesday, as the country begins its first pilgrimage season under a new four-year policy and digital payment system.

Pakistan last month approved its first multi-year Hajj policy, covering 2027-2030, replacing the previous practice of issuing a new framework annually in an effort to allow longer-term planning, contracting and oversight of one of the world’s largest Hajj contingents.

Saudi Arabia has allocated Pakistan a quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Hajj 2027. Under the new policy, 60 percent, or 107,526 places, have been reserved for the government scheme and 40 percent, or 71,684, for private operators.

Around 400,000 people who pre-registered for Hajj are eligible to apply for government places on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the ministry.

“Total 13,260 Hajj pilgrims deposited more than Rs8.703 billion,” the ministry said. “Payments of 7,000 Hajj pilgrims completed under Short Hajj Scheme.”

The ministry said the first installment was collected through its Hajj Digital Portal, with around 2,060 transactions made using bank cards and another 4,615 processed through One Link Payment Slip ID.

Pakistan began mandatory Hajj registration in June, before the federal cabinet approved the four-year framework the following month. The new system allows intending pilgrims to register for any Hajj season through 2030 rather than waiting for a new registration exercise each year.

The government has also shifted Hajj 2027 applications and payments online through the Pak Hajj app and digital portal. The wider policy provides for digital payments, complaints and monitoring, as well as third-party evaluation of government and private Hajj operations.

Pakistan sent around 180,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj in 2026, approximately 120,000 through the government scheme and 60,000 through private operators.