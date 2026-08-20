Pakistan PM invites opposition for ‘constructive dialogue’ to ease political tensions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday invited Pakistan’s opposition parties to take part in a “constructive dialogue” with the government, saying that reduced tensions will help strengthen the country’s economic development.

The announcement comes as former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party prepares for a Sept. 27 “long march” on Islamabad to demand his release from prison. Pakistan has seen deepening political polarization between the ruling coalition led by Sharif’s party and opposition groups coalesced around Khan’s PTI, which has alleged a sustained state crackdown since Khan’s ouster in 2022.

In televised remarks during a federal cabinet meeting, Sharif said his government had said before as well that it was ready for talks with the opposition.

“I invite the opposition once again, from this forum, that they should sit and talk,” Sharif said. “And resolve issues through talks so that we can strengthen Pakistan’s economic development and democracy.”

However, the prime minister said that it takes “two to tango” and that it was up to the opposition to prepare for meaningful talks with the government.

“Now it is up to them [opposition] how quickly they can prepare for a constructive dialogue,” he said.

The prime minister’s statement also comes at a time of renewed tensions between the government and the opposition on Khan’s health issues. Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Khan to be immediately transferred from Adiala Jail to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital for comprehensive medical examinations, following reports concerning his health and prolonged detention conditions.

The federal government and Islamabad administration filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, arguing that the directive bypassed standard prison protocols under the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, and raised concerns regarding equity for other prisoners.

The PTI criticized the government’s legal pushback, saying the party would file a contempt-of-court petition if authorities did not move Khan to Shifa International Hospital by Thursday.

Khan served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022, before he was ousted by a parliamentary vote in April 2022. Khan alleges the opposition and Pakistan’s powerful military colluded to remove him from power at Washington’s behest. All three deny the charges.

The former cricketer accuses the military and Sharif’s party of rigging the 2024 general elections in their favor to keep him and his party away from power. Pakistan’s army and the government both deny the accusations.

Protests by Khan’s party in May 2023 and November 2024 triggered clashes with security forces. The government has warned the PTI it will take stern action against its leadership and supporters if its protest demonstration in September turns violent.