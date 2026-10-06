There is a compelling Japanese proverb that contains timeless wisdom for those who have lost their way: “If you get on the wrong train, get off at the nearest station. The longer you stay on, the more expensive the return trip will be.”

This counsel could not be more applicable today than to the Houthi militia and its leadership. For years, the militia has acted as a reckless regional proxy, overthrowing the legitimate government of Yemen and launching drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi civilian and energy infrastructure and the holy sites. Yet, despite this history of hostility, Saudi Arabia has consistently chosen the path of peace over the devastation of war. The Kingdom’s enduring strategic patience is evident even in our broader regional approach; despite deep geopolitical friction, Riyadh maintains active diplomatic channels and direct calls between foreign ministers with Tehran, holding onto the hope of a stable, structured agreement.

For a long time, that same diplomatic patience was extended to the Houthis. However, the militia foolishly mistook Saudi forbearance for incapacity. Since the early days of Operation Epic Fury, Riyadh signaled with absolute clarity that Yemen’s stability, Red Sea security and freedom of navigation were unalterable red lines. We urged the Houthis not to intervene or exploit broader regional conflicts, keeping our powder dry for that precise reason.

Since the early days of Operation Epic Fury, Riyadh signaled with absolute clarity that Yemen’s stability, Red Sea security and freedom of navigation were unalterable red lines. Faisal J. Abbas | Editor-in-Chief

While the militia celebrated early tactical expansions, thinking they had outmaneuvered their neighbors, the reality was far more calculated. As the Houthis were stretching themselves thin, Riyadh utilized that period of restraint wisely: strategizing, training the Yemeni armed forces, gathering deep intelligence and cementing ironclad alliances. The fruit of this strategic preparation was realized in the activation of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement alongside Turkiye and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Houthis thoroughly bankrupted their own standing in the court of public opinion by targeting civilian energy infrastructure and the holy cities.

The dramatic events of the last 72 hours have served as a severe eye-opener. In a swift, coordinated counteroffensive, the Saudi-backed legitimate Yemeni government moved decisively “from preparation to action,” reclaiming the vital port city of Mokha and restoring sovereign control over the critical Bab Al-Mandab Strait. Backed by overwhelming coalition airpower, the Houthis have suffered catastrophic losses on the ground and will continue to do so if they persist on this path.

As the Houthis were stretching themselves thin, Riyadh utilized that period of restraint wisely. Faisal J. Abbas | Editor-in-Chief

The Yemeni government has zero incentive to back down now. I bet the Houthis look back with bitter regret at 2024, wishing they had ignored their warmongering foreign advisers and fully committed to the UN-brokered peace road map when it was first laid out.

The math is simple: the quicker the Houthis come to the negotiating table, the less they will have to surrender, especially with the odds, global public opinion, and international support for the war all against them. It sounds logical but then again common sense is not so common with ideologues. However, logical people will see that stepping back is the only way to spare the Yemeni people from further manufactured misery and protect the global economy from volatile energy shocks. It is time for the Houthis to get off the train before the return ticket becomes entirely too expensive for them to afford.