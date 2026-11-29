Spanish voters headed to the polls on Sunday in a general election that is expected to be pivotal. Indeed, it may even hold particular significance for the Arab world, whether in terms of relations with Morocco following the mass crossing into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta at the end of July or in relation to the Palestinian cause and the Arab-Israeli conflict. The ruling left-wing leadership stands with the Palestinians, while the right-wing opposition openly supports Israel.

In fact, Spain today contains all the ingredients capable of complicating crises and igniting tensions. Much the same can be said of France, Spain’s neighbor, which will elect a new president in about five months’ time.

In both countries, profound domestic strains prevail, driven by interconnected crises involving housing, unemployment, immigration and increasingly visible separatist tendencies. At the same time, broad national consensus is weakening, while Europe’s current institutions are becoming more fragile. Although the broad umbrella of the EU has, for a time, restrained separatist impulses, its continued expansion to encompass virtually all of formerly communist Eastern Europe has weakened the rationale of the bloc’s founding core, the states that viewed the European project as a shared destiny: West Germany, France, Italy and the Benelux countries of the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The UK, never especially enthusiastic about Europe in the first place, ultimately decided it wanted no part of the European project. At the same time, worrying tensions emerged across the continent, culminating in suggestions that another war may be inevitable, against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Moscow claimed that war itself was triggered because NATO sought to expand its reach to include Ukraine, Russia’s historical twin.

Looking back to the period immediately preceding the Second World War, in the late 1930s, several parallels emerge. First, European states were experiencing severe economic and political turmoil. Germany’s Great Depression at the end of the 1920s had shaken the country, leading to painful unemployment and severe inflation.

Second, domestic economic crises and their international repercussions gave rise to extremist nationalist and racist movements that presented themselves as forces of salvation and renewal. Thus emerged Hitler’s Nazism in Germany, Mussolini’s fascism in Italy and Franco’s Falangism in Spain, along with similar movements armed with historical narratives and slogans promising the restoration of lost national greatness. Even Britain, isolated from continental Europe, experimented with a comparable movement under Oswald Mosley.

Looking back to the period immediately preceding the Second World War, in the late 1930s, several parallels emerge. Eyad Abu Shakra

As a result, armed confrontations between competing imperial historical narratives became almost inevitable. In a sense, those European movements resembled today’s “Make America Great Again” movement, both in form and substance, each seeking to restore a supposedly lost greatness.

Third, the fragility of domestic conditions did not merely justify a flight toward extremism under the banner of national salvation and a glorious past. It also undermined the international community’s capacity to confront aggression, halt reckless adventurism and deter expansionist ambitions. Experience has repeatedly shown that policies of appeasement only embolden aggressors, making them more dismissive of treaties and coexistence.

At that time, rising young powers were seeking a place on the global stage opposite aging entities whose aggressiveness was fueled by imperial memories. By the end of the Second World War in 1945, a new world order had emerged, dominated by two youthful superpowers: the US and the Soviet Union.

The US extended its influence far beyond the Americas, building its power on two pillars: technology, particularly nuclear weapons, and financial strength. The Soviet Union compensated for its enormous wartime human losses by expanding both its territory, to more than 22 million sq. km, and its sphere of influence across Eastern Europe. It also eliminated Germany, its principal European threat, by defeating, occupying and dividing it.

These two youthful giants reshaped Europe and dominated world affairs until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, profoundly influencing the continent’s political calculations, economic systems and former colonies, particularly in Africa.



Today, the outlook for the elections in Spain and France appears favorable to the right.

In Spain, neither conservative People’s Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo nor incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to secure an outright majority. If a broad coalition of smaller parties cannot be formed, projections suggest that Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right Vox party, could be in a position to dictate terms to Feijoo, potentially paving the way for another hard-right government in Europe.

France presents a similar scenario. There, opinion polls place far-right leader Marine Le Pen in first place, with support ranging between 30 percent and 35 percent. If the surveys prove accurate, she could face far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon in the decisive second round, while centrist and moderate forces on both the right and left continue to lose ground.

Consequently, these contests could produce a double victory for the far right. Such an outcome might revive memories of the atmosphere of 1939, when European states increasingly entrusted power to extreme-right movements pursuing competing nationalist projects.

This time, however, there is a crucial difference. Moscow today is not the Moscow of the past. Soviet communism has disappeared, replaced by the nationalist orientation of Vladimir Putin. Nor is Washington the Washington of yesterday. It has become an ally of both the European and American right and no longer views its European and Atlantic partnerships with the same sense of obligation or commitment.