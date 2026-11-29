Despite the International Monetary Fund’s encouraging global economic outlook, which projects economic growth accelerating from 3.1 percent in 2026 to 3.4 percent in 2027 and inflation moderating from 4.7 percent to 4.1 percent, several persistent and emerging challenges threaten to undermine the anticipated recovery.

The global economy remains vulnerable to escalating geopolitical tensions, persistent barriers to international trade and tightening monetary conditions. These factors could constrain investment, disrupt global supply chains and weigh on economic growth.

Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia’s 2027 budget reflects a prudent, forward-looking fiscal policy designed to strengthen the Kingdom’s resilience to global economic and geopolitical uncertainties while safeguarding fiscal sustainability, supporting domestic economic growth and advancing national development priorities.

With projected expenditure of SR1,392 billion ($371.2 billion), estimated revenues of SR1,202 billion and a projected fiscal deficit of SR191 billion, the budget reaffirms the Kingdom’s commitment to accelerating economic diversification, expanding private sector participation and sustaining the momentum of economic and structural transformation under Saudi Vision 2030.

From a fiscal sustainability perspective, public debt is projected to reach SR1,923 billion by the end of 2027, equivalent to 35.9 percent of gross domestic product, placing the Kingdom among the G20 countries with the lowest debt-to-GDP ratios. Meanwhile, government reserves held at the Saudi Central Bank are expected to remain at approximately SR399 billion.

These financial buffers, alongside the Kingdom’s continued access to debt markets, strengthen its fiscal flexibility and capacity to absorb unforeseen economic shocks while ensuring the continuity of strategic investments and national and social development programs.

More broadly, the projected fiscal deficit and public debt reflect a deliberate policy choice to support economic growth and accelerate the Kingdom’s economic transformation. The rationale underpinning this approach is the development of promising economic sectors and strategic projects whose anticipated economic returns are expected to outweigh the associated borrowing costs.

This strategy is reinforced by the Kingdom’s prudent debt management approach, which has taken advantage of favorable financing conditions in previous years to secure long-term funding at relatively low fixed interest rates. This has helped mitigate exposure to future interest rate fluctuations, improve the predictability of debt-servicing costs and preserve fiscal flexibility.

Non-oil economic activity remains a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s budget assumptions, particularly given its year-on-year growth of 1.8 percent during the first nine months of 2026 and its record contribution of 57.7 percent to GDP.

Although a contraction in oil activities may mechanically increase the non-oil economy’s relative share of GDP, the expansion in non-oil output itself points to underlying economic growth and continued progress towards diversification in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Moreover, the 7.8 percent increase in non-oil government revenues during the first nine months of 2026 highlights the progress made in broadening the Kingdom’s revenue base, reducing reliance on oil revenues and strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability.

The 2027 budget also demonstrates the Kingdom’s capacity to pursue a countercyclical fiscal policy. The fiscal deficit is projected to narrow from SR245 billion, equivalent to 4.9 percent of GDP in 2026, to SR191 billion, or 3.6 percent of GDP in 2027, while the implementation of priority development projects continues.

The economic and strategic returns on the Kingdom’s long-term investments have become increasingly evident amid recent geopolitical developments, particularly in the resilience of its energy and logistics infrastructure, which has helped mitigate the repercussions of regional disruptions.

Equally encouraging are the tangible results of structural reforms. These include the non-oil private sector Purchasing Managers’ Index reaching 54 points in October 2026, the unemployment rate among Saudi nationals declining to 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2026, and Saudi private sector employment increasing by 7.7 percent year on year.

As the Kingdom advances into the third phase of Saudi Vision 2030, the focus is increasingly shifting towards maximizing the economic and social returns on strategic investments, capitalizing on the productive capacities developed over the past decade and translating the gains of structural transformation into sustainable prosperity beyond 2030.

Despite the encouraging economic and fiscal outlook, however, the Kingdom’s economy remains exposed to potential downside risks. These include oil price volatility, prolonged geopolitical uncertainty, rising financing costs and possible delays in realizing the anticipated returns on strategic investments.

Nevertheless, the Kingdom’s capacity to navigate these challenges is underpinned by several economic and fiscal strengths. These include contained inflation, an improving external position supported by growth in the value of oil exports, substantial government reserves, sustained growth in non-oil revenues, prudent debt management and a long-term fiscal planning framework.

These strengths are further reinforced by the reprioritization of public expenditure over the medium term, targeted strategic initiatives to stimulate domestic and foreign investment, and proactive measures to mitigate the economic repercussions of escalating geopolitical tensions. Collectively, these factors enhance the Kingdom’s economic resilience, preserve fiscal flexibility and strengthen its capacity to respond effectively to evolving domestic and global developments.

As Saudi Vision 2030 enters its final third phase, the success of the 2027 budget should be measured not merely by its fiscal aggregates, but by its ability to maximize the economic returns on strategic investments, strengthen competitiveness and deliver sustainable prosperity beyond 2030.

Talat Zaki Hafiz is an economist and financial analyst.

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