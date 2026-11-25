When the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in late February, President Donald Trump forecast it would last four to five weeks. Nine months later, a US-imposed blockade of Iran has lasted more than 130 days, with three carrier strike groups on station near the Arabian Gulf. Trump continues to insist that the war has been won and America does not need to forge a deal. And yet a deal is badly needed to defuse what has become an unsustainable diplomatic and military impasse.

The blockade strategy of patient pressure works only if time favors the side applying it. In Iran’s case, that strategy has run its course. The stalemate is weakening Tehran but it is also exacting a high cost on Washington, its Gulf allies and the wider region. The International Monetary Fund projects a 7.6 percent contraction in Iran’s economy in 2026 as a result of the “economic pariah” strategy and the rial has passed 2 million to the dollar. Iran’s crude exports have been curtailed in what has become a state of “no war, no peace” deadlock.

But Iran’s tolerance for pain remains high and the blockade does not seem to have changed its terms or calculations, with little sign that the current standoff will end in its unconditional submission.

Iran’s top security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, says the enriched uranium will stay in the country. Tehran continues to stand by its main demands, including a halt to fighting on all fronts and the release of frozen funds, before reopening the Strait of Hormuz. This week, it vowed to use every means to counter the naval blockade and Trump conceded that Iran launched more drones and missiles last week than at any time in over a year.

Iran’s tolerance for pain remains high and the blockade does not seem to have changed its terms or calculations Osama Al-Sharif

Those who believe the Iranian regime is close to capitulating are in the minority. Meanwhile, brinkmanship is quickly escalating. The costs of the deadlock are hurting America’s Gulf allies. Iranian state media claims more than 30 ships have hit sea mines since the start of November, while independent tracking agencies report 106 incidents in the strait since the conflict began on Feb. 28.

Iran has targeted an airbase in Kuwait and sites in Bahrain after US strikes on Qeshm Island. Trump appears to prefer the status quo, reflecting a reluctance to pursue a renewed war, but that only adds to the frustration of his regional allies that bear the brunt of the current impasse.

For the US, the standoff comes with a high price tag. So far, the war has cost it $48.3 billion, excluding base repairs, and the Pentagon has told lawmakers it needs $80 billion for war costs and other bills. Currently, three aircraft carriers, 13 destroyers and two cruisers, plus thousands of personnel, are deployed in the waters off the Arabian Gulf. This open-ended deployment — Trump now says he will consider his next move in January — is a costly drain on resources and funds.

The deadlock is also reshaping Iranian politics and shifting its balance. Analysts point to a raging struggle between moderates like President Masoud Pezeshkian, who favor talks, and hard-liners who call negotiating with the enemy a betrayal. As the blockade lingers without a diplomatic payoff, it supports the hard-liners' point that Washington understands only force, while weakening those who favor diplomacy.

There is also the fear that Iran’s nuclear doctrine may change as a result of the diplomatic impasse. After the International Atomic Energy Agency board voted 23-3 on Sept. 8 to refer Iran to the UN Security Council, a fast-track bill to quit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was put up for debate in the Iranian parliament. Those who advocate quitting say Iran should coordinate its withdrawal with a change in its long-standing nuclear doctrine. An Iran outside the treaty, without inspectors and holding a stockpile of 60 percent-enriched uranium, is a worse problem for the US and the region than the one the blockade was meant to solve.

It is a fact that every time Iran and the mediators have been close to an agreement, Trump has found a reason to derail the outcome. A pragmatic route to a deal had existed. Vice President J.D. Vance negotiated a 14-point framework, brokered by Pakistan, that paused fighting in June and opened a 60-day window for additional talks. But that framework collapsed almost immediately over how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and amid allegations of violations by the two sides.

Vance tried again more recently, writing to hard-liner Rezaei to invite him to revive talks. Then Trump directed him to step away. The timing was indicative: Vance, a favored US interlocutor by Iran, had just blamed the war for the Republicans’ midterm losses. Now, Qatari mediators are trying to revive the talks once again.

The power structure dynamics will change when a new Democratic-controlled Congress takes office on Jan. 3 Osama Al-Sharif

The loudest push to resume the war comes from outside Washington. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly urged the US president to resume strikes right after the midterms, but Trump declined. Regional allies have warned that more strikes would destabilize the region and Israeli military intelligence reportedly cautioned that a unilateral Israeli strike could trigger a multifront war, contradicting assessments that it could be contained within days.

For Netanyahu, the incentive to restart the war has nothing to do with America’s interests. He lost his parliamentary majority in October and is a caretaker prime minister trying to foil his opponent’s efforts to form a government without him. He faces corruption charges that carry up to a decade in prison. Critics accuse him of exaggerating the Iranian threat and fooling Trump into believing that a quick strike would bring the regime down.

The power structure dynamics will change when a new Democratic-controlled Congress takes office on Jan. 3. A recent poll found 71 percent of Americans, including 51 percent of Republicans, want Congress to pass legislation ending the war. Could it be that Trump’s announcement that he will decide on the war in January is his way of blaming the Democrats for forcing his hand to end it?

So far, there is little evidence of a shift in US policy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says sanctions are working so well that there is no need to resume the war. But while the US can adapt to a state of “no war, no peace,” its allies are frustrated. Nine months on, the uranium stays in Iran, control of the Strait of Hormuz is contested and Tehran’s demands remain unchanged. Even worse, the possibility of an incident reigniting a military confrontation remains high.

The ingredients for reaching a deal are there. Trump wants a deal that is seen as better than Barack Obama’s. The challenge for mediators is how to achieve that while remaining engaged. The June framework could still offer a working blueprint: Iran wants fighting ended on all fronts and recompense, while Washington wants verifiable limits on uranium enrichment, the return of inspectors and guarantees on the existing stockpile. What is missing is a phased road map that ties the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the easing of the US blockade and nuclear verification together, so neither side feels defeated.

Restoring Vance’s mandate would reestablish credibility for a revived process and give Iran’s moderates something to show their public. The current impasse will not produce a deal, while credible negotiations coupled with political will might — and they would serve Americans, Gulf allies and Europeans alike, while stripping the hard-liners on all sides of their self-serving argument.