New US-led patrols in Arabian Gulf raise stakes with Iran

The US Navy is trying to put together a new coalition of nations to counter what it sees as a renewed maritime threat from Iran. (
DUBAI: As the US tries a new way to protect shipping across the Arabian Gulf amid tensions with Iran, it finds itself sailing into uncertain waters.

For decades, the US has considered the waters of the Arabian Gulf as critical to its national security. Through the gulf’s narrow mouth, the Strait of Hormuz, 20 percent of all crude oil sold passes onto the world market. Any disruption there likely will see energy prices spike.

The US has been willing to use its firepower to ensure that doesn’t happen. It escorted ships here in the so-called 1980s “Tanker War.” America fought its last major naval battle in these waters in 1988 against Iran.

Now, the US Navy is trying to put together a new coalition of nations to counter what it sees as a renewed maritime threat from Iran. But the situation decades later couldn’t be more different.

The US public is fatigued from years of Mideast warfare after the Sept. 11 attacks. The demand for Arabian Gulf oil has switched to Asia. Gulf Arab nations poured billions of dollars into their own weapons purchases while inviting a host of nations to station their own forces here, even as infighting dominates their relations.

Meanwhile, Iran finds itself backed into a corner and ready for a possible conflict it had 30 years for which to prepare. It stands poised this week to further break the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, over a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord and imposed crippling sanctions on the country.

“It is plausible to imagine a scenario where these forces stumble into some type of accidental escalation,” said Becca Wasser, a senior policy analyst at the RAND Corp. who studies the region. “While US efforts are intended to deter, Iran may view increased US maritime presence as offensive in nature or as preparation for a larger attack on Iran and respond accordingly.”

DUBAI: Iran will always have a negative answer to any offer of bilateral talks with the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

“No decision has ever been taken to hold talks with the US and there has been a lot of offers for talks but our answer will always be negative,” Rouhani told an open session of parliament carried live by state radio.

US President Donald Trump, although applying “maximum pressure” on Iran, has offered to meet its leaders and hold bilateral talks with no pre-conditions to end the confrontation between their countries.

Last month, Rouhani said Iran would not talk to its longtime foe until the United States lifted all of the sanctions it reimposed after it exited a 2015 nuclear deal last year.

European parties to the deal have struggled to calm the deepening confrontation between Iran and the United States and save the deal by shielding Iran’s economy from the sanctions. Iran has called on them to accelerate their efforts.

