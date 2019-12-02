You are here

  50 children killed by measles in Samoa as outbreak worsens

50 children killed by measles in Samoa as outbreak worsens

A measles outbreak in Samoa has killed 50 babies and young children as authorities race to vaccinate the entire population of the South Pacific nation. (AP)
50 children killed by measles in Samoa as outbreak worsens

  • Samoa declared a national emergency last month and mandated that all 200,000 people living on the South Pacific island nation get vaccinated
  • The government has closed all schools and banned children from public gatherings
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Samoa’s government said Monday that another five children had died within the past day from a measles outbreak, bringing the death toll from the epidemic to more than 50 as authorities race to vaccinate the entire population.

Samoa declared a national emergency last month and mandated that all 200,000 people living on the South Pacific island nation get vaccinated. The government has closed all schools and banned children from public gatherings.

In all, 53 people have died in the outbreak since late October, including one adult and two older teenagers. Most of those who have died have been babies and young infants, including 23 children aged less than 1 and 25 children aged between 1 and 4.

The government said more than 1,100 people have been admitted to hospitals since the outbreak began and about 180 people remain hospitalized. Among those hospitalized are 19 children who are in critical condition.

Samoan authorities believe the virus was first spread by a traveler from New Zealand. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her country was doing everything it could to help curb the epidemic, including sending more than 50 medical professionals and thousands of vaccines to Samoa.

Other countries including Britain have also sent teams and supplies.

Ardern said the natural curve of infection rates meant that “sometimes things can be worse before they are better.”

Figures from the World Health Organization and UNICEF indicate that fewer than 30 percent of Samoan infants were immunized last year. That low rate was exacerbated by a medical mishap that killed two babies who were administered a vaccine that had been incorrectly mixed, causing wider delays and distrust in the vaccination program.

The government said about 33,000 people were vaccinated before last month and since then, another 58,000 people have been vaccinated.

The World Health Organization has set a target of wiping out measles from most of the world by next year. It says the disease is entirely preventable thanks to a safe vaccine that has been in use since the 1960s, and that measles deaths worldwide decreased by 84 percent between 2000 and 2016 to about 90,000 annually thanks to better immunization.

Three French flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash

Three French flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash

  • An investigation was under way to determine the circumstances of the crash
  • The three were found dead at 1:30 am near the town of Rove
MARSEILLE, France: Three emergency workers were killed in a helicopter crash near Marseille while on a rescue mission in southern France where floods have left two dead, officials said Monday.

Their EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contact while on a rescue and reconnaissance flight in the Var region Sunday night.

The three were found dead at 1:30 am near the town of Rove, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and his secretary of state Laurent Nunez said in a statement.

An investigation was under way to determine the circumstances of the crash.

“While France is preparing today to pay tribute to 13 of its soldiers who died serving it (in Mali), our country is losing three everyday heroes who gave their lives to protect the French,” Castaner and Nunez said.

Two people were killed on Sunday by the floods in the French Riviera, which has been hit by fresh torrential rains a week after extreme weather left six dead.

In the Var region, a shepherd was swept away as he was trying to cross a ford in his 4x4 while tending to his flock. His body was found in his vehicle late Sunday night 300 meters (330 yards) downstream from where he was last seen, the prefecture said early Monday.

Elsewhere in the region, the owner of a stables was found dead two hours after he was also washed away while out watching over his animals, it said.

The Var and the neighboring Alpes-Maritimes region were on red alert for floods which disrupted train services and cut the A8 motorway for four hours Sunday evening.

Many cultural and sporting events were also called off due to the bad weather, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 match at Monaco.
During the previous weekend, heavy rains caused the deaths of six people in the Var.

Topics: helicopter crash France

