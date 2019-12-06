You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Iran threatens the region’ warns Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir

‘Iran threatens the region’ warns Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir

1 / 2
Iran threatens the entire region and its aggression can no longer be tolerated, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Friday. (File/AFP)
2 / 2
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio meets with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, left, at the Rome Med 2019 – Mediterranean Dialogues summit, in Rome. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

‘Iran threatens the region’ warns Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir

  • Al-Jubeir stressed that Iran must be deprived of the tools that threaten the region
  • He also said the only solution to Yemen is political
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran threatens the entire region and its aggression can no longer be tolerated, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Friday.

Al-Jubeir stressed that Iran must be deprived of the tools that threaten the region and the world, during a speech at the Mediterranean Dialogues in Rome.

He pointed out that “Iran believes in the principle of exporting its revolution and does not respect the sovereignty of states.”

Al-Jubeir also commented on the situation in Yemen, saying that the only solution is political and that “the Houthis are the ones who started the war, not us,” stressing that “all Yemenis, including the Houthis, have a role in the future of Yemen.”

Al-Jubeir added that there is a possibility of a truce followed by a settlement in Yemen.

The Saudi minister indicated that Yemen is of particular importance to his country, and Iran’s interference there is “devastating.”

Topics: Iran Adel Al-Jubeir

Related

Middle-East
Iran nuclear deal parties meet as accord nears collapse
Update
Middle-East
US says Iran ‘could have murdered over 1,000’ during protests

Rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops, stoking concerns

Updated 06 December 2019
AFP

Rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops, stoking concerns

  • Security sources said they believed Kataib Hezbollah was responsible
  • More than a dozen rockets hit the Qayyarah airbase in northern Iraq last month
Updated 06 December 2019
AFP

BAGHDAD: Two rockets hit the Al-Balad air base, north of Baghdad, late Thursday, Iraqi security forces said, the latest in a flurry of attacks on bases hosting US troops that has alarmed US officials.
It came as Washington considers deploying between 5,000 and 7,000 fresh troops to the Middle East to counter its arch-foe Iran, a US official told AFP.
Thursday’s attack with Katyusha rockets did not cause any casualties or material damage but “came close,” a US official told AFP.
Washington has been concerned by a recent spate of attacks on Iraqi bases where some 5,200 US troops are deployed to help Iraqi forces ensure militants do not regroup.
The attacks, targeting either bases or the US embassy in Baghdad, have averaged more than one per week over the past six weeks.
“There is a spike in rocket attacks,” a second US official said, adding that although they had caused no US casualties and little damage, they were increasingly worrying.
Five rockets hit Al-Asad airbase on December 3, just four days after Vice President Mike Pence visited troops there.
Security sources said they believed Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful Shiite faction close to Tehran and blacklisted by Washington, was responsible.
More than a dozen rockets hit the Qayyarah airbase in northern Iraq last month, one of the largest attacks in recent months to hit an area where US troops are based.
There has been no claim of responsibility for the attacks and Washington has not blamed any particular faction.
But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed similar attacks on Iran-aligned groups.
Iran holds vast sway in Iraq, especially among the more hard-line elements of the Hashed Al-Shaabi, a paramilitary force largely made up of Shiite militias backed by Tehran.
Asked whether the repeated rocket attacks made the Hashed a bigger threat to US troops than the Daesh group, the official agreed.
“It is. The question is, when is someone going to call BS?” he said.
Multiple US diplomatic and military sources have told AFP of their growing frustration with such attacks.
They say they are relying on their Iraqi partners to play a “de-conflicting” role between them and the Hashed to prevent any clashes.
That is a complicated task, as the Hashed has been ordered to integrate with the regular security forces but many of its fighters continue to operate with some independence.
“We all recognize the danger out here. Sometimes our Iraqi partners say, well what can I do?” the official said.
Tensions between Iran and the United States have soared since the Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and reimposed crippling sanctions.
Baghdad — which is close to both countries and whose many security forces have been trained by either the US or Iran — is worried about being caught in the middle.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Iraq’s Sistani says new PM must be chosen without foreign interference

Latest updates

Lebanon PM appeals for foreign help to combat import crisis
Active shooter killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola
Weak Arctic ice sees 56 polar bears descend on Russian village
‘Iran threatens the region’ warns Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir
Saudi Aramco IPO proves a hit with small investors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.