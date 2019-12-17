You are here

  • Home
  • Suspected drug lord, ‘Angels of Death’ cartel leader Ridouan Taghi arrested in Dubai

Suspected drug lord, ‘Angels of Death’ cartel leader Ridouan Taghi arrested in Dubai

1 / 2
Dubai Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of 41-year old Ridouan Taghi, who is alleged to be the leader of the “Angels of Death” cartel operating across Europe and Africa. (Supplied: Dutch Police/Politie.nl)
2 / 2
Dutch officials speak to the press after the announcement of the arrest of Ridouan Taghi. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9r92g

Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

Suspected drug lord, ‘Angels of Death’ cartel leader Ridouan Taghi arrested in Dubai

  • Taghi had been living in Dubai since 2016 and was arrested at a luxury villa
  • Dubai Police said several international arrest warrants had been issued against Taghi
Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

LONDON: A suspected drug lord believed to be the Netherlands’ most wanted man has been arrested in Dubai, police said on Tuesday.

Dubai Police announced the arrest of 41-year old Ridouan Taghi, who is alleged to be the leader of the “Angels of Death” cartel operating across Europe and Africa.

Taghi had been living in Dubai since 2016 and was arrested at a villa that he rarely left, director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Dubai Police Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf told Dutch media.

Al-Jallaf added that the Moroccan-born Taghi had been “careful, very careful,” adding: “The curtains of the house were always closed, no light came out. You could not see from outside if there was someone inside.”

The suspect also attracted international attention in September after a Dutch lawyer for a state witness in a major case against him was shot dead outside his home in Amsterdam.

Dubai Police said several international arrest warrants had been issued against Taghi last year on charges of ordering a series of murders, drug trafficking and of belonging to a criminal cartel, adding that his arrest was made possible through cooperation between Dubai Police, Dutch officers and INTERPOL, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, said the suspect entered the country through Dubai International Airport using official documents, which included a passport and a visa that were not his own, and that coming from the Netherlands the suspect was able to enter the UAE before a notification regarding him was issued by authorities in his own country.

He added that the suspect lived in one of Dubai’s residential areas without engaging in any criminal activity and managed his daily affairs with the help of his acquaintances of various nationalities.

In connection with Taghi’s arrest, Dutch police have arrested six people in a series of raids across the Netherlands.

“Following this arrest, eight house searches were made on Monday evening and six suspects were arrested. This concerns five men and a woman between the ages of 29 and 45,” Dutch police said in a statement.

“The suspects have been arrested for money laundering, possession of weapons and possession of drugs.”




Dutch officials speak to the press after the announcement of the arrest of Ridouan Taghi. (AFP)

The searches were in various locations including the capital Amsterdam and the central city of Utrecht.

Erik Akerboom, Commissioner of Netherlands Police, thanked the UAE authorities and Dubai Police for their cooperation and efforts to track down the accused, WAM reported.

He said that Dubai Police’s help was of “vital importance” in making the arrest possible. The Commissioner further said that Dubai Police had “set an example for cooperation between authorities in combating organized crime around the world.”

Dutch media reported that the Netherlands and Dubai have no extradition treaty but authorities in both countries were working on transferring Taghi possibly by the end of February.

(With AFP)

Topics: Middle East Netherlands UAE Dubai crime Dubai Police

Related

World
US judge blasts drug lord El Chapo's 'overwhelming evil,' imposes life sentence
World
Mexican drug lord El Chapo described by witnesses as a pedophile: court papers
World
Philippine police says crackdown targeting more drug lords
World
Kill drug lords, cop tells Philippine addicts

Israeli armys says strike hits Palestinian in southern Gaza

Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
AFP/AP

Israeli armys says strike hits Palestinian in southern Gaza

  • An Israeli military "aircraft targeted" what it said is an armed Palestinian
  • Israel allowed the import of around 20 rescue and firefighting vehicles into Gaza
Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
AFP/AP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli aircraft on Tuesday hit what the military said was an armed Palestinian seen approaching the Israeli border fence in Gaza.
"A short while ago, troops spotted an armed terrorist approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip," an army statement said.
An Israeli military "aircraft targeted him. A hit was identified," it added.
The statement did not confirm whether the man had been killed and the Palestinian health ministry in the Hamas-controlled strip had no immediate comment. Last month, Israeli forces assassinated a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip, sparking a two-day flare-up which killed 36 Palestinians.
Islamic Jihad fired around 450 rockets at Israel, many of which were intercepted by its Iron Dome defence system.
Meanwhile, Israel allowed the import of around 20 rescue and firefighting vehicles into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.
The equipment, which was donated by Qatar, includes several SUVs fitted with water pumps. Gaza's Civil Defense previously had just 33 vehicles to serve the territory's 2 million people, including a single fire truck with a hydraulic platform.
Israel and Egypt have blockaded Gaza since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.
Raed al-Dahshan, a spokesman for Gaza's Civil Defense, said Tuesday's shipment was “unprecedented.”
The Civil Defense said no firefighting equipment has been allowed into Gaza since 2007, and the last shipment of fire trucks was brought in by the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in 1998.
Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and Israel holds the Islamist movement responsible for all hostile activity coming from the territory, although it has also hit other militant groups there.

Topics: Israel Palestinians Gaza

Related

Latest updates

Minister inaugurates electronic services on Absher platform
Israeli armys says strike hits Palestinian in southern Gaza
What We Are Reading Today: New Faces, New Voices
Dr. Al-Rabeeah meets executive director of Finn Church Aid
How Arab states can gain from women's workforce participation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.