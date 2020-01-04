Snow brings fighting to a halt in Afghanistan

You are here

Children play with snow in their neighbourhood in Kabul on January 2, 2020. (AFP)
Afghan boys play on the snow-covered ground in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 2, 2020. (REUTERS)
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Lawmakers from Balkh said that about 100 security force personnel were killed in a series of Taliban attacks during the course of past week alone
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Snow and rainfall have brought about a natural cease-fire in many parts of Afghanistan following weeks of violence that claimed hundreds of lives, officials said on Friday.
There has been no report of any major attack since late Wednesday when the country received its first snow of the season, said Fawad Aman, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry in Kabul. He said there was only one reported death of a Taliban commander, in an airstrike in Balkh Thursday night.
The US-led coalition also did not report conducting any air strike or offensive in the past 50 hours.
“Unlike the past weeks, when both sides claimed to have killed scores of each side’s fighters routinely, you hardly see any report of fighting or casualties by either side on their statements or on media since snow fall began lately,” said Taj Mohammed, a political analyst.

“It seems like there is a natural cease-fire in large parts of the country because of snow and rain.”
Estimates by Taliban and government forces show that hundreds of combatants were killed in attacks and counter-attacks in various parts of the country in past two weeks.
Lawmakers from Balkh said that about 100 security force personnel were killed in a series of Taliban attacks during the course of past week alone.
Taliban and US diplomats are expected in days to resume their talks on ending the war, after several weeks of pause, suggested by US officials to allow the militants to consult with their leaders on announcing a truce for continuation of talks.
The snowfall not only brought natural lull in battlefields across Afghanistan, but also became a major source of relief for people in Kabul — a city of 4.6 million marred by deadly air quality and severe drought.
“Snow is indeed a blessing of God, we can breath the air in Kabul and do not feel suffocated anymore. I hope it snows more,” said a shopkeeper in Kabul who gave his name as Matiullah.

NEW DELHI: The Indian government is deploying its resources to contain the damage to the country’s international reputation after a string of contentious domestic policies and programs in the first six months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second tenure.
New Delhi is concerned about the international fallout from the domestic debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), legislation which promises to grant citizenship to minorities from three Islamic neighbors — Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan — but excludes Muslims.
For almost three weeks there have been continuous protests across the nation against the law which many call discriminatory and consider an attack on the secular foundations of the country.
People are also agitated over New Delhi’s proposed plan to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise to identify genuine citizens of India.
There is a fear that the Muslim community would be the victim of this exercise as people from other religious groups would have the protection of the CAA.
Large-scale protests have dominated the headlines of the international media in the past three weeks.

FASTFACT

Former Indian Foreign Secretary and National Security Advisor Shiv Shankar Menon said that India is ‘isolated’ as a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

The killing of 22 Muslim protesters and excesses committed against Muslims in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have also found extensive coverage in the international press.
The Indian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it is fighting a perception battle and trying  to “reach out” to countries across the globe on issues “internal to India.”
Raveesh Kumar, a ministry spokesperson, said: “We have reached out to countries across all geographical regions. We have written to our missions and posts. We have told them to share our perspectives on the CAA and the NRC with the host governments.”
He argued most of the countries have accepted India’s position.
Indian foreign missions abroad and officials interacting with embassies in Delhi are saying that CAA and NRC are not linked and that the citizenship law does not take away the citizenship of any Muslims; it only gives Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities who are already living in India.

 

Topics: National Register of Citizens (NRC) Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

