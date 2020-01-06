Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hussein has been a member of the Saudi Shoura Council since Dec. 12, 2019.

He served as the head of the Control and Investigation Commission between 2015 and 2019, and worked as a consultant and general supervisor for the national center for border affairs in the Royal Court, adviser to the Council of Ministers.

His areas of research include the OPEC Fund. He presented on this new economic system at a seminar at Harvard Law School in 1984.

He also presented the “Unification of Judicial Bodies in Saudi Arabia,” to a seminar at Harvard Law School in 1984.

He holds a doctorate in law from Harvard University in the US, and a master’s degree in law from Harvard, a general systems diploma from the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, and a bachelor’s degree from the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

“The Board of Grievances in Saudi Arabia: Prospects for the Development of the Judicial System,” was his master of law research in 1985.