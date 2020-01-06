You are here

Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hussein, member of the Saudi Shoura Council

Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hussein
  • Dr. Abdulrahman presented the “Unification of Judicial Bodies in Saudi Arabia,” to a seminar at Harvard Law School in 1984
Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hussein has been a member of the Saudi Shoura Council since Dec. 12, 2019.
He served as the head of the Control and Investigation Commission between 2015 and 2019, and worked as a consultant and general supervisor for the national center for border affairs in the Royal Court, adviser to the Council of Ministers.
His areas of research include the OPEC Fund. He presented on this new economic system at a seminar at Harvard Law School in 1984.
He also presented the “Unification of Judicial Bodies in Saudi Arabia,” to a seminar at Harvard Law School in 1984.
He holds a doctorate in law from Harvard University in the US, and a master’s degree in law from Harvard, a general systems diploma from the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, and a bachelor’s degree from the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.
“The Board of Grievances in Saudi Arabia: Prospects for the Development of the Judicial System,” was his master of law research in 1985.

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund deposits $131 million in accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries

A total of 7,098 job seekers — 3,928 women and 3,170 men - were offered job opportunities in the private sector in December through the two Hafiz initiatives. (SPA)
  • Hadaf offers qualification and training support programs for people to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market and contribute to the Kingdom’s national development
Updated 06 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) deposited more than SAR493 million ($131 million) in people’s bank accounts for December.
The beneficiaries, numbering more than 323,000, are registered with the Hafiz unemployment and difficulty schemes. Hadaf said that the number of people registered with the Hafiz unemployment program had reached 168,062, while the figure for the difficulty scheme stood at 155,912.
A total of 7,098 job seekers — 3,928 women and 3,170 men - were offered job opportunities in the private sector in December through the two Hafiz initiatives.
The Kingdom wants to reduce unemployment figures, and to find suitable jobs for Saudis. Hadaf offers qualification and training support programs for people to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market and contribute to the Kingdom’s national development. 
To support the training of the local labor force, Hadaf has launched programs and held job interviews in cooperation with the private sector throughout Saudi Arabia to back the employment of the national workforce.

