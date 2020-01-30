The UAE opens ‘Coins of Islam: History Revealed’ exhibition 

DUBAI: The UAE exhibition “Coins of Islam: History Revealed” opened this week at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC).

Inaugurated Thursday by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The gallery boasts one of the world’s most significant collections of Arab and Islamic coin collections ever assembled. It underlines the rich history and cultural legacy across centuries.

The exhibition, running until April 28, has more than 300 coins.







The exhibition has over has over 300 coins. (Supplied)



Al-Owais said the exhibition presented an opportunity to recall the UAE’s founding father’s aspiration to create a spectacular masterpiece that serves as a platform to promote tolerance and coexistence. “Sheikh Zayed laid down the foundations of the UAE’s moderate approach, making it a meeting point of cultures from all across the globe.”

In a statement Abdurrahman bin Mohammed Al-Owais, chairman of the board of trustees of SZGMC, said “Islamic history and culture inspired this exhibition.”

“Since its establishment, the center has become a leading cultural destination, serving as a beacon of intellect and reason through its various activities,” he added.

“By displaying historical artifacts, like these extraordinary coins, SZGMC aims to underline the rich history and cultural legacy of successive Islamic eras across centuries.”