The UAE opens ‘Coins of Islam: History Revealed’ exhibition 

The gallery is one of the world’s most significant collections of Arab and Islamic coinage ever assembled. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • The exhibition underlines the rich history and cultural legacy across centuries
DUBAI: The UAE exhibition “Coins of Islam: History Revealed” opened this week at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC).

Inaugurated Thursday by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The gallery boasts one of the world’s most significant collections of Arab and Islamic coin collections ever assembled. It underlines the rich history and cultural legacy across centuries.

The exhibition, running until April 28, has more than 300 coins. 




The exhibition has over has over 300 coins. (Supplied)

 Al-Owais said the exhibition presented an opportunity to recall the UAE’s founding father’s aspiration to create a spectacular masterpiece that serves as a platform to promote tolerance and coexistence. “Sheikh Zayed laid down the foundations of the UAE’s moderate approach, making it a meeting point of cultures from all across the globe.”

In a statement Abdurrahman bin Mohammed Al-Owais, chairman of the board of trustees of SZGMC, said “Islamic history and culture inspired this exhibition.”  

“Since its establishment, the center has become a leading cultural destination, serving as a beacon of intellect and reason through its various activities,” he added.

“By displaying historical artifacts, like these extraordinary coins, SZGMC aims to underline the rich history and cultural legacy of successive Islamic eras across centuries.”

Bill Gates’ daughter engaged to Egyptian show jumper 

The couple shared pictures of their heartwarming wintery proposal on Instagram. (Instagram)
  • Both Jennifer and Nassar shared pictures of their heartwarming wintery proposal on Instagram
DUBAI: Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates’ eldest daughter is engaged to the Egyptian showjumper Nayel Nassar, she announced Wednesday. 

Both Jennifer and Nassar shared pictures of their heartwarming wintery proposal. 

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind,” Gates, who is a medical student and an equestrian athlete, wrote to her 203 thousand Instagram followers. “Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy boyfriend day- I like you a little bit

A post shared by Jennifer Gates (@jenniferkgates) on

I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over,” she added.

Nassar, who grew up in Kuwait, was not able to hide his excitement either. “SHE SAID YES!!” he wrote. “I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined... and so much more.” 

In a picture Nassar shared, we were able to see the bride-to-be’s sparkling jewel as they held hands during their skiing holiday.

