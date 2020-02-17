UAE announces ninth coronavirus case

DUBAI: The UAE announced a new coronavirus case on Sunday, bringing the number of those infected in the country to nine, state news agency WAM reported.

The latest case, a 37-year-old Chinese man, is in a stable condition according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Five Chinese people, two Filipinos and an Indian have already had the coronavirus diagnosed.

Opinion This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Three cases were recently confirmed fully recovered. The remaining six are under observation by a team of leading consultants in intensive care, the ministry said.

“The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviors to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," the statement said.