US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official says

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said March 2 that he had already approved the start of the withdrawal, which will be coordinated by military commanders in Afghanistan. (AP)
Updated 11 min 12 sec ago
AP

  • First phase of withdrawal will bring troop numbers down from 13,000 to 8,600
  • Political instability between rival Afghan leaders threatens to derail peace process
WASHINGTON: American troops have begun leaving Afghanistan for the initial troop withdrawal required in the US-Taliban peace agreement, a US official said on Monday, amid political chaos in Kabul that threatens the deal.
Hundreds of troops are heading out of the country as previously planned, but they will not be replaced as the US moves ahead with plans to cut the number of forces in the country from about 13,000 to 8,600, the official said.
The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the movement ahead of a public announcement.
The pullout comes as Afghanistan’s rival leaders were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies on Monday, creating a complication for the United States as it figures out how to move forward on the deal and end the 18-year war.
The sharpening dispute between President Ashraf Ghani, who was declared the winner of last September’s election, and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, who charged fraud in the vote along with the elections complaints commission, threatens to wreck the next key steps and even risks devolving into new violence.
The US has not tied the withdrawal to political stability in Afghanistan or any specific outcome from the all-Afghan peace talks. Instead, it depends on the Taliban meeting its commitment to prevent “any group or individual, including Al-Qaeda, from using the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States and its allies.”
Under the peace agreement, the US troop withdrawal had to begin with 10 days after the deal was signed on Feb. 29. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said March 2 that he had already approved the start of the withdrawal, which would then be coordinated by military commanders in Afghanistan.
The US official said that the troops leaving now had been scheduled to depart, but they will not be replaced. Esper has said Gen. Scott Miller, the US commander in Kabul, will pause the withdrawal and assess conditions once the troop level goes down to 8,600.
The long-term plan is for the US to remove all troops within 14 months if security conditions are met.
The agreement with the Taliban followed a seven-day “reduction in violence” period that, from the Trump administration’s viewpoint, was meant to test the Taliban’s seriousness about moving toward a final peace agreement.

Turkey jails Kurdish ex-mayor on terror conviction

Updated 09 March 2020
AFP

  • Critics argue the treatment of pro-Kurdish politicians is politically motivated
  • Turkey claims arrested politicians have links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday sentenced the ex-mayor of a major Kurdish city to more than nine years in prison after convicting him of “membership in an armed terror group.”
The Turkish authorities removed from their positions more than 20 mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) last year over their alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), just months after they won local elections in March.
Critics say the suspensions were aimed at removing political opposition to Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party in the country’s southeast after poor election results.
Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli was mayor of Diyarbakir until he was suspended in August along with the mayors of Mardin and Van — all of them replaced by government-appointed trustees.
The court in Diyarbakir on Monday convicted Mizrakli, who refused to attend the final hearing, “of membership in an armed terror group,” the Anadolu state news agency reported.
Prosecutors said he attended the funerals of PKK militants and meetings that were used for the group’s propaganda.
He was sentenced to nine years, four months and 15 days in prison, Anadolu said.
The government has repeatedly claimed the HDP has links to the PKK, which has fought a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and is listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.
The HDP says it has no official connection to the PKK but has tried to broker peace talks between the insurgents and government.
 

