You are here

  • Home
  • Katy Perry reveals parents’ coronavirus concerns amid pregnancy

Katy Perry reveals parents’ coronavirus concerns amid pregnancy

Last week, the star revealed she is expecting her first baby with actor Orlando Bloom. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvpnx

Updated 10 March 2020
Arab News

Katy Perry reveals parents’ coronavirus concerns amid pregnancy

Updated 10 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US-singer and songwriter Katy Perry, who recently announced her pregnancy, revealed her parents are being mindful about greeting her amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. 

“My parents fist-bumped me the other day,” Perry said during an interview on Australian radio show Hughesy & Ed. The host, surprised by what she said, asked: “You used to live with them didn’t you?” to which she replied “That’s what watching the news forever will do I guess.”

 

Last week, the multi-Grammy-nominated star revealed she is expecting her first baby with actor Orlando Bloom.

 

In the same interview, Perry said she does not know the gender of her unborn baby yet. However, the 35-year-old star said she hopes it’s a girl. 

Topics: Katy Perry coronavirus

French-Moroccan Charaf Tajer announced as LVMH Prize finalist

French-Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer has been selected as one of seven finalists for the 2020 LVMH Prize. (Getty)
Updated 10 March 2020
Arab News

French-Moroccan Charaf Tajer announced as LVMH Prize finalist

  • The Moroccan menswear designer will go head-to-head with the other seven candidates
Updated 10 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The votes are in. French-Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer, who is behind fashion label Casablanca, has been selected as one of the finalists for the 2020 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, following a showroom presentation in Paris in February.

The Paris-based menswear designer will go head-to-head with the other seven candidates – narrowed down from 20 semi-finalists by the 68-member panel of experts – for the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennesy Prize $325,000 grant and mentorship. They are: Priya Ahluwalia of Ahluwalia, Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena behind Chopova Lowena, Nicholas Daley, Peter Do, Sindiso Khumalo, Supriya Lele and Tomo Koizumi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our SS20 collection is out Now

A post shared by © Charaf Tajer (@charaftajer) on

In a press release, Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton and the founder of the prize, said, “this year, once more, the semi-finalists impressed us with their creativity and their commitment to creating clothes that are respectful of the environment… The eight finalists all have in common to be very talented in their respective fields and to aspire to enhance know-how.”

Tajer will have 10 minutes to present his most recent collection at the Fondation Louis Vuitton on June 5. Judges, including Rihanna, Virgil Abloh, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Marc Jacobs, Nicolas Ghesquière and others will discuss the candidates, then choose a winner. 

Topics: Casablanca 2020 LVMH Prize

Latest updates

Spain’s La Liga football behind closed doors for two weeks due to virus
Iran should release all prisoners amid coronavirus: UN
HRW denounces Greece over migrants held on warship
Saudi Aramco announces partnership with Formula 1
Germany' Merkel meets Libyan General Haftar for talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.