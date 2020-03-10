Katy Perry reveals parents’ coronavirus concerns amid pregnancy

DUBAI: US-singer and songwriter Katy Perry, who recently announced her pregnancy, revealed her parents are being mindful about greeting her amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

“My parents fist-bumped me the other day,” Perry said during an interview on Australian radio show Hughesy & Ed. The host, surprised by what she said, asked: “You used to live with them didn’t you?” to which she replied “That’s what watching the news forever will do I guess.”

Last week, the multi-Grammy-nominated star revealed she is expecting her first baby with actor Orlando Bloom.

In the same interview, Perry said she does not know the gender of her unborn baby yet. However, the 35-year-old star said she hopes it’s a girl.