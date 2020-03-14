DUBAI: The UAE government has announced it will be activating remote work for a segment of federal government employees starting March 15 to March 26 to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
The government said the remote work will include: pregnant women; mothers of children in ninth grade and below with duties that do not require physical presence; people with special needs; those with respiratory issues and immune system dysfunction; and employees aged 60 and above.
Meanwhile, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resource has implemented plans aimed at meeting high standards of productivity during the remote work period.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority will also deliver infrastructure services to enhance the remote work system and ensure security and high speed of information.
UAE activates remote work for segment of federal government employees
https://arab.news/yzsd4
UAE activates remote work for segment of federal government employees
- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resource has implemented plans aimed at meeting high standards of productivity during the remote work period
DUBAI: The UAE government has announced it will be activating remote work for a segment of federal government employees starting March 15 to March 26 to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.