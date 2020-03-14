You are here

  • Home
  • UAE activates remote work for segment of federal government employees

UAE activates remote work for segment of federal government employees

The government said the remote work will include: pregnant women; mothers of children in ninth grade and below with duties that do not require physical presence; people with special needs; those with respiratory issues and immune system dysfunction; and employees aged 60 and above. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzsd4

Updated 14 March 2020
Arab News

UAE activates remote work for segment of federal government employees

  • The Federal Authority for Government Human Resource has implemented plans aimed at meeting high standards of productivity during the remote work period
Updated 14 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE government has announced it will be activating remote work for a segment of federal government employees starting March 15 to March 26 to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
The government said the remote work will include: pregnant women; mothers of children in ninth grade and below with duties that do not require physical presence; people with special needs; those with respiratory issues and immune system dysfunction; and employees aged 60 and above.
Meanwhile, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resource has implemented plans aimed at meeting high standards of productivity during the remote work period.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority will also deliver infrastructure services to enhance the remote work system and ensure security and high speed of information.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Coronavirus infections continue to rise in Middle East
Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to suspend international flights starting Sunday to help stop spread of coronavirus

Lebanon to declare emergency after a severe storm

Updated 14 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon to declare emergency after a severe storm

  • This frightening weather conditions came on top of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country
  • The 120 kilometers per hour winds destroyed highway billboards and crops, which doubled the losses of farmers who are already struggling
Updated 14 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese people experienced terror on Thursday night when a severe storm ravaged mountain and coastal regions, uprooted trees, caused floods and destroyed cars, refugee tents and public statues.

Several flights were diverted to Larnaca and Antalya airports after strong winds made landings at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport impossible.

This frightening weather conditions came on top of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Social media users described their experience as they stayed at home in line with the government’s directives aimed at limiting the spread of the virus. “Lebanon is flying” was the second most trending hashtag after “Stay home”. Users switched from mocking the situation to sensing its gravity.

“Here comes nature’s wrath after the unemployment, dollar, Eurobonds, banks and imported coronavirus crises. The night of strong easterly winds uprooted trees, damaged buildings and affected people. Disasters, disasters and the greatest disaster of all is the dark horizons. May God protect what is left of Lebanon,” tweeted former minister, Akram Chehayeb.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has exceeded 80, and includes an employee of the Ministry of Health.

“The infected employee works in the Ministry’s central administration. The virus was transmitted to her by one of her relatives,” the Ministry of Health announced, noting that “we are taking all the necessary measures to isolate her, identify those who were in contact with her inside and outside of the Ministry and make sure they self-quarantine at home.”

“A civil or public health emergency might be announced. The people should expect an increase of 20 cases in a single day in Lebanon,” said the Health Minister, Hamad Hassan. He denied the claims that the Ministry is concealing the actual number of cases.

60 hospital beds have been prepared at Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), which is dedicated to coronavirus-infected patients, to handle the expected increase in cases.

The head of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, blamed the government for the worsening situation, noting that “the government should adopt a so-called ‘automatic quarantine’ after failing to close air, land and sea crossings and take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Association of Banks in Lebanon announced that banks will be closed for sterilization from Saturday, while the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Tarek Al-Majzoub, extended the closure of schools and universities for an additional week. This decision will be accompanied by efforts to set up emergency programs to finish the educational curricula and make up for the lost lessons. Worshipers stayed away from Friday prayers out of fear of transmission.

The storm caused great damage as it uprooted pine and oak trees along the roads of Mount Lebanon, broke the windows of homes and shops, destroyed parked cars, flooded roads, sent bricks flying from the roofs of houses and caused a power cut when some electricity poles fell, which also disconnected cellphone lines in the affected areas.

The 120 kilometers per hour winds destroyed highway billboards and crops, which doubled the losses of farmers who are already struggling.

Some post-storm tweets considered that Friday the 13th and the destruction of a statue of Mary in the storm were very bad signs.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
79-year-old man becomes third victim in Lebanon; 15 nurses quarantined 
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi humanitarian agency provides aid in Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan

Latest updates

Lebanon to declare emergency after a severe storm
Louvre Abu Dhabi joins an increasing list of attractions closed amid coronavirus fears
‘Mulan’ star stuns in Elie Saab gown yet again
Apple closing all stores outside China until March 27 due to virus
Two Saudis recover from coronavirus in Bahrain

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.