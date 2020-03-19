You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait’s private school operators call for end to current academic year

Kuwait’s private school operators call for end to current academic year

Kuwait private school operators expressed apprehensions parents would be reluctant to allow their children to return should classes be resumed. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8mjuw

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s private school operators call for end to current academic year

  • ‘We had a similar successful experience on merging semesters after the liberation (in 1991)’
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait private school operators have asked the country’s education ministry to conclude the current school year as soon as possible, as they expressed apprehensions parents would be reluctant to allow their children to return should classes be resumed amid the coronavirus scare.

In a letter sent to the Kuwait Cabinet through education minister Saud Al-Harbi, Omar Al-Ghurair, the chairman of the Kuwait Union of Private Schools, also called for compensation for private school owners for any financial loss if parents did not pay the remaining fees.

If the government agreed to the request, any money they receive would be used to can pay salaries, rent and other expenses, they added.

The private school operators also urged the Kuwaiti government to accredit first semester results as the final results for the 2019-2020 academic year, and ease the pressure on keeping the safety and health of teaching and administrative staff who still had to report for work.

“A survey was conducted by the union and a majority of parents were in favor of concluding the school year and considering the first semester results as final results,” the union explained.

“We had a similar successful experience on merging semesters after the liberation (in 1991) when two school years were merged into one.”

The union said that should schools resume on March 29 or if the suspension was extended until mid-April, it would prolong the school year thus increasing power consumption and negatively affecting the next academic year’s schedules.

The private school operators also objected to e-learning alternatives, claiming students were not fully trained to use the system, there was a lack of student-teacher interaction and no clear assessment and follow-up methodology to be used.

Topics: Education China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait increases ministries budget by 500m
Middle-East
Kuwait to halt commercial passenger flights, declare public holiday

UAE suspends entry for returning expats to curb the spread of coronavirus

Updated 22 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

UAE suspends entry for returning expats to curb the spread of coronavirus

  • The new regulation is set for two weeks, but is subject to renewal
  • Individuals outside of the UAE should get in touch with the diplomatic mission
Updated 22 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has suspended entry into the country for all foreign nationals, including those with residency visas, starting March 19, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The new regulation is set for two weeks, but might be renewed depending on the situation with the coronavirus spread.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation requested that all valid residency visa holders outside of the UAE to get in touch with the country’s diplomatic missions in the country they are currently in for support and to provide a way of returning.

Meanwhile, those traveling for business were requested to get in touch with their company and the UAE’s diplomatic mission.

The UAE has also temporarily suspended all visa on entry permits as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Topics: China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Lifestyle
Dubai’s QE2 ship to close until September over coronavirus fears
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East nations close borders to contain coronavirus as global pandemic worsens

Latest updates

Kuwait’s private school operators call for end to current academic year
UAE offers free Internet to families for distance learning
UAE suspends entry for returning expats to curb the spread of coronavirus
Dubai’s QE2 ship to close until September over coronavirus fears
Naskh calligraphy: Timeless adaptability of an age-old script

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.