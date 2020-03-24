You are here

  • Home
  • China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan

China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan

After two months living with draconian curbs on daily life, residents will be allowed to leave Hubei from midnight Tuesday if healthy, said provincial authorities. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/239bh

Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan

  • Wuhan city — the initial center of the outbreak — will end restrictions from April 8
  • People who wish to travel in or out of Hubei or Wuhan will be able to as long as they have a “green” health code issued by authorities
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China announced Tuesday that a lockdown would be lifted on more than 50 million people in central Hubei province where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.
But fears rose over a second wave of infections in the country fueled by people arriving from overseas.
After two months living with draconian curbs on daily life, residents will be allowed to leave Hubei from midnight Tuesday if healthy, said provincial authorities.
Wuhan city — the initial epicenter of the outbreak — will end restrictions from April 8.
Hubei ordered the shutdown in January but has been gradually easing rules and permitting people to move about within the province and return to work.
People who wish to travel in or out of Hubei or Wuhan will be able to as long as they have a “green” health code issued by authorities, but schools will remain closed.
“I’m super happy,” Hubei native Zoe Wang told AFP. “I’m going to be able to go back and see my parents.”
“I really want freedom as soon as possible,” one Wuhan resident named Willa said.
New cases have slowed dramatically over the last month, although the first locally transmitted infection in nearly a week was reported in Wuhan Tuesday, along with three cases elsewhere in China.
The figures pale in comparison to imported cases, fueling anxiety about a possible second wave of infections just as the outbreak appeared to be coming under control.
Seven more people died, all in Wuhan, the National Health Commission said.
Tuesday’s 74 new imported cases were the most since officials started reporting the data at the beginning of March, and nearly double Monday’s figure.
As nations across the globe battle to contain the pandemic, China’s tally of imported cases soared to 427.
Most of them — 380 people — were returning Chinese nationals, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Many cities have brought in tough rules to quarantine arrivals, and all Beijing-bound international flights are being diverted to other urban centers where passengers are screened for the virus.
Beijing authorities also said anyone entering China via another city before making their way to the capital in the last two weeks would be tested for the virus and told to enter quarantine.
But there are signs that life is returning to normal, with authorities saying Tuesday that a popular section of the Great Wall would re-open.
There have been more than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 in China and 3,277 deaths from the virus.

Topics: China China Coronavirus Hubei Wuhan

Related

Lifestyle
LVMH orders 40 million masks from China for France

Italian coronavirus cases likely ‘10 times higher than reported’

Updated 29 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Italian coronavirus cases likely ‘10 times higher than reported’

  • Latest figures show 6,077 people have died from the infection in barely a month
  • The biggest difficulty facing Italy was a shortage of masks and ventilators
Updated 29 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: The number of cases of coronavirus in Italy is probably 10 times higher than the official tally of almost 64,000, the head of the agency that is collating the data said on Tuesday.
Latest figures show 6,077 people have died from the infection in barely a month, making Italy the worst-affected country in the world, with close to double the number of fatalities in China, where the virus emerged last year.
However, testing for the disease has often been limited to people seeking hospital care, meaning that thousands of cases have certainly gone undetected.
“A ratio of one certified case out of every 10 is credible,” Angelo Borrelli, the head of the Civil Protection Agency, told La Repubblica newspaper, indicating he believed as many as 640,000 people could have been infected in the country.
He said the biggest difficulty facing Italy was a shortage of masks and ventilators — a problem that has dogged the health system since the contagion first surfaced in the wealthy northern region of Lombardy on Feb. 21.
Italy is trying to import stocks from abroad, but Borrelli said nations like India, Romania, Russia and Turkey had halted such sales. “We are contacting the embassies, but I fear no more masks will be arriving from abroad,” he said.
The epidemic looks certain to leave Italy’s already fragile economy in tatters, with most businesses shuttered.
The government wants a bailout fund for member states of the shared euro currency to be deployed without restrictions — a demand that puts Rome at loggerheads with richer northern nations.
Currently, the so-called European Stability Mechanism (ESM) can help euro zone countries only on condition they adjust their economic policies to overcome the problems that led them to seek financial assistance.
But Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani told Reuters the coronavirus emergency made such restrictions redundant.
“The only acceptable conditionality is that of using the ESM resources to manage the health and economic emergency,” he said, setting up a possible battle with Brussels over how best to emerge from the crisis.

Topics: China Coronavirus Italy

Related

photos
World
Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, govt shuts most workplaces
World
Italy virus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports ‘hope’

Latest updates

As UAE malls fall silent amid coronavirus controls, the supermarkets will remain open
Italian coronavirus cases likely ‘10 times higher than reported’
Sixth Jameel Prize dedicated to Islamic influences in contemporary design
China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan
Halima Aden teams up with UNICEF on home-schooling videos

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.