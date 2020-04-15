You are here

Motorbikes banned in Kabul following spike in crime, targeted killings as virus lockdown continues

Sayed Salahuddin

A police officer stops a man for riding motorbike in Kabul where government announced on Wednesday an indefinite ban on use of motorcycles following a rise in criminal acts and assassinations, conducted mostly by people riding these machines. (AN photo)
Sayed Salahuddin

  Wednesday's decision marks the first time such a ban has been imposed on Afghan capital
KABUL: The Afghan government on Wednesday placed an indefinite ban on the use of motorbikes in Kabul, after reporting nearly 70 cases of criminal acts and targeted killings across the capital in recent weeks.

“We’ve arrested nearly 70 men on charges of theft, assassination, murder and organized crime, which were conducted by people riding motorbikes,” Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Ayan told Arab News. 

The government has for years placed restrictions on the use of motorbikes in provinces where the Taliban has relied heavily on the vehicles to carry out attacks. The culprits would often escape through narrow alleyways.

But Wednesday’s decision marks the first time such a ban has been imposed on Kabul, which has a population of nearly 6 million.

With security forces deployed to enforce a lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus, the crime rate has gone up in Kabul, “where criminal groups can easily recruit or use those who’ve lost daily wages for their services,” Ayan said.

“Most of the targeted attacks, terrorist incidents and other crimes are carried out by the bike riders,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. “Therefore, the use of motorcycles will have to be banned until further notice.”

Armed security forces were seen monitoring the streets of Kabul on Wednesday to enforce the ban.

“Violators of the ban will have their motorcycles confiscated and could be detained as well,” Ayan said, adding that delivery boys will be exempt “provided they’re riding bikes with special boxes and bearing the names of the restaurants.”

Residents, however, said the move is impractical and unfair. “This isn’t a right and reasonable approach to deal with such issues,” Kabul resident Sultan Ali told Arab News.

“The government needs to confiscate motorbikes and detain riders who don’t have valid documents, but to impose a total ban is very unfair and shows the government’s weakness.”

Ali said people also use motorbikes because “taxis are expensive,” especially after the government imposed restrictions on the movement of people.

Analysts said the ban will do little to solve the problem of security and crime. “These are just symbolic moves and won’t be effective at all because the government can’t and won’t ban motorbikes forever,” retired Gen. Attiqullah Amarkhail told Arab News.

“Criminals and other people will go underground until the ban is lifted, or use other methods for their activities.”

Kabul-based analyst Tab Mohammad said: “The government needs to beef up its intelligence and surveillance efforts. Will it stop the use of vehicles if we see in the future attackers driving cars?”

He added: “This policy won’t be effective, and may further cause a rift between the government and the people.”

Captain Tom, 99, raises $10m for coronavirus health workers with a walk in his UK garden

Reuters

Updated 25 min 56 sec ago
  • WW2 veteran set himself the target of walking the 25 meters around his garden 100 times
  • He originally hoped to raise £1,000 for NHS workers
LONDON: A 99-year-old war veteran has become a celebrity by raising at least £8.5 million ($10.7 million) for Britain’s health service with a walk around his garden in the coronavirus crisis.
Retired army captain Tom Moore, who has used a walking frame to move around since breaking his hip, has set himself the target of walking the 25 meters around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday later this month.
The story has lifted the hearts of a nation stuck in lockdown for the last month and weary of the relentless wave of grim news. So far, nearly 13,000 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, the fifth-highest total globally.
Moore’s initially modest aims have been blown away as media attention from around the globe has zoomed in on his garden in Bedfordshire, central England.
“It was a joke (originally),” he told Reuters. “But then it seemed to get bigger and bigger, until now. I mean we now seem to have got into the millions, which is rather a lot.
“I never even dreamt of that sort of money. It’s the National Health Service, who are doing such a magnificent job for us all.”
Now Moore has a target of 10 million pounds in his sights.
“So long as I can go on walking, so long as people are giving money toward it, I’ll keep on walking,” he said.
His son-in-law Colin Ingram said Moore wanted to give something back after receiving such good care from the state-run health service when he broke his hip two years ago and in subsequent hospital visits.
“It was literally just something we were doing in the garden to keep him walking on his recovery from his hip operation,” Ingram told Reuters.
“We said we’d give him a pound a lap, and thank goodness I didn’t say I’d match any money he raised!“
Moore, pictured with his campaign medals from his time as an army officer in Asia in World War Two, has featured on UK news programs and front pages, and his family are fielding interest from as far afield as the United States, France and Australia.
Raising money for the health service has given Moore a new lease of life, said his son-in-law.
“He’s coming down in the morning sprightly and loving it. If the public wants to keep on donating then he’ll keep on walking,” Ingram said.

