Motorbikes banned in Kabul following spike in crime, targeted killings as virus lockdown continues

KABUL: The Afghan government on Wednesday placed an indefinite ban on the use of motorbikes in Kabul, after reporting nearly 70 cases of criminal acts and targeted killings across the capital in recent weeks.

“We’ve arrested nearly 70 men on charges of theft, assassination, murder and organized crime, which were conducted by people riding motorbikes,” Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Ayan told Arab News.

The government has for years placed restrictions on the use of motorbikes in provinces where the Taliban has relied heavily on the vehicles to carry out attacks. The culprits would often escape through narrow alleyways.

But Wednesday’s decision marks the first time such a ban has been imposed on Kabul, which has a population of nearly 6 million.

With security forces deployed to enforce a lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus, the crime rate has gone up in Kabul, “where criminal groups can easily recruit or use those who’ve lost daily wages for their services,” Ayan said.

“Most of the targeted attacks, terrorist incidents and other crimes are carried out by the bike riders,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. “Therefore, the use of motorcycles will have to be banned until further notice.”

Armed security forces were seen monitoring the streets of Kabul on Wednesday to enforce the ban.

“Violators of the ban will have their motorcycles confiscated and could be detained as well,” Ayan said, adding that delivery boys will be exempt “provided they’re riding bikes with special boxes and bearing the names of the restaurants.”

Residents, however, said the move is impractical and unfair. “This isn’t a right and reasonable approach to deal with such issues,” Kabul resident Sultan Ali told Arab News.

“The government needs to confiscate motorbikes and detain riders who don’t have valid documents, but to impose a total ban is very unfair and shows the government’s weakness.”

Ali said people also use motorbikes because “taxis are expensive,” especially after the government imposed restrictions on the movement of people.

Analysts said the ban will do little to solve the problem of security and crime. “These are just symbolic moves and won’t be effective at all because the government can’t and won’t ban motorbikes forever,” retired Gen. Attiqullah Amarkhail told Arab News.

“Criminals and other people will go underground until the ban is lifted, or use other methods for their activities.”

Kabul-based analyst Tab Mohammad said: “The government needs to beef up its intelligence and surveillance efforts. Will it stop the use of vehicles if we see in the future attackers driving cars?”

He added: “This policy won’t be effective, and may further cause a rift between the government and the people.”