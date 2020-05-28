You are here

UK has highest coronavirus death rate: analysis

A sign displaying advice on social distancing is displayed at the beach in Weston-super-Mare, south west England on May 27, 2020. (AFP)
  • Britain has registered almost 60,000 more deaths than usual since the week ending March 20
  • Britain has Europe’s highest death toll from the pandemic
LONDON: Britain has suffered the highest death rate from the coronavirus among the most-affected countries with comparable tracking data, according to Financial Times research published Thursday.
Official numbers from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released earlier this week show Britain has registered almost 60,000 more deaths than usual since the week ending March 20.
Subsequent analysis by the FT, which looked at data from 19 countries, indicate the virus has directly or indirectly killed 891 people per million in the UK, the highest comparable figure.
According to this measure, the UK death rate exceeds those in other countries also badly affected by the pandemic, including the US, Italy, Spain and Belgium.
Counting how many people died above a running average for the previous five years is considered by many experts to be the best way to give international comparisons, due to a lack of uniformity in the way countries collect data.
Britain has Europe’s highest death toll from the pandemic, with more than 46,000 fatalities attributed to the virus by mid-May, according to ONS figures.
The government, whose separate tally of deaths confirmed by a positive test now stands at 37,460, has faced sustained criticism over its handling of the crisis.
According to the latest AFP tally, published Thursday, the coronavirus death toll in Europe has now passed 175,000, making it the worst affected continent.
In addition, Italy — which does not count most deaths in care homes or the community — has officially suffered 33,072 deaths, France 28,596 and Spain 27,118.
The US topped 100,000 fatalities on Wednesday and the global number of deaths now stands at more than 355,000.

Sri Lanka to reimpose selective lockdown after virus cases spike

Updated 29 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Sri Lanka to reimpose selective lockdown after virus cases spike

  • Country recorded its biggest daily surge in coronavirus infections, mostly from repatriate citizens
  • Under lockdown restrictions, no-one is allowed to leave home unless they are involved in essential services
Updated 29 min 8 sec ago
AFP
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will reimpose selective lockdown restrictions from Sunday to restrict large gatherings after recording its biggest daily surge in coronavirus infections — most found in citizens repatriated last week from Kuwait.
The island nation on Tuesday lifted a shutdown on the capital and a neighboring district, two weeks after easing it in other parts of the nation.
But after more than 250 returnees from Kuwait were found to be infected with coronavirus, authorities decided to impose lockdowns on days when crowds were likely to form — including the planned funeral of a popular minister.
The health ministry said that out of 460 Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait this week, some 252 had tested positive for coronavirus.
All the returnees were being held in quarantine.
Officials said the lockdown will apply on Sunday, the day of the funeral of tea plantation trade union leader and government minister Arumugam Thondaman, who died Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of mourners from his Ceylon Workers Congress party had been expected to attend.
It will then be lifted until Thursday, when it will be imposed again for two days to coincide with a Buddhist holiday.
Under lockdown restrictions, no-one is allowed to leave home unless they are involved in essential services.
Officials said new cases of coronavirus were also found at a navy camp outside Colombo.
Some 771 sailors and their immediate family members have so far tested positive from the facility, out of a nationwide total of 1,469 cases.
Ten people have died from the virus, including a woman who returned from Kuwait last week.
Officials said they were scaling back repatriations in order not to overwhelm facilities.
“It is not easy to increase quarantine capacity overnight,” government spokesman Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.
“We are also building hospital capacity to bring back more Sri Lankans who are stranded abroad.”
Some 41,000 of around 1.5 million Sri Lankans employed abroad have registered with authorities asking to return home.

