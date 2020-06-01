You are here

Jordan cautions public as mosques reopen amid COVID-19 outbreak

Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh stressed the importance of disinfection of all mosques before and after use. (File/Reuters)
DUBAI: Jordan’s Awqaf Ministry has urged local authorities to follow health precautions as mosques reopen, state news agency Petra reported.

The circular outlined a number of precautions required as soon as mosques reopen on Friday – including sanitation procedures, physical distancing rules, and mandatory protective gear for worshippers.

Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh stressed the importance of disinfection of all mosques before and after use. He said signs must be placed to ensure appropriate distance between worshippers.

He said both mosque personnel and worshippers should wear face masks and gloves and avoid physical contact with people through shaking hands and other customary actions.

Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats, the minister said, adding mosques should not turn on air conditioners and fans and keep doors and windows open during a service.

DUBAI: Jordan has received $750,000 worth of medical supplies from the Chinese government in aid of the country’s fight against COVID-19, state news agency SPA reported.

The aid package was made up of different medical equipment – 10,000 protective overalls, 60,000 masks, 10,000 protective glasses, 10,000 pairs of gloves, 200 infrared thermometers, and 20,000 test strips.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wissam Rabadi thanked China’s support of the Jordanian health sector, adding the aid was part of an ongoing coordination with other donor countries and organizations to respond to the pandemic.

Rabadi emphasized the importance of medical aid for the country to follow the World Health Organization’s strategy of curbing the spread of the virus.

The minister said China has always been a good partner in Jordan’s development efforts, citing the Asian superpower has funded many top priority local projects in vital sectors over the past years.

