Vettel should take ‘a year off’ — Red Bull adviser

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday. (AP)
Updated 09 July 2020
AFP

SPIELBERG, Austria: Sebastian Vettel should abandon hopes of racing in Formula One next year and take a break from the sport, influential Red Bull adviser Helmet Marko said Thursday.

The 77-year-old Austrian knows Vettel well and believes there are no serious vacancies on the 2021 grid when he is dumped by Ferrari at the end of the season.

Marko confirmed that Red Bull would not be able to offer their former champion driver a seat next season — making clear that the 33-year-old German could be without a team after Renault on Wednesday confirmed the return of Fernando Alonso for 2021.

“I would take a year off and look at it from an outside perspective,” Marko told specialist German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.

“But then maybe he likes the life with the family so much that he leaves completely.”

Marko closed the door on a Vettel return to the team where he made his name by claiming the drivers’ title every year from 2010 to 2013.

“We have no place for Vettel,” he said. “We have (Alex) Albon and we are happy with him. Albon is half Thai and Red Bull is 51 per cent Thai ...”

Marko might have added “F1 is no place for old men” until Renault’s move to recruit veteran Alonso as Vettel appeared to be squeezed out by younger men in all directions.

Vettel’s possible options have been reduced not only by Alonso’s return to Renault, where he won his two titles in 2005 and 2006, but by McLaren’s move to sign Daniel Ricciardo as successor to Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz, the man who will replace Vettel at Maranello.

Defending six-time  champions Mercedes have said they are very happy with their current driver pairing of champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who won last Sunday’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, even though both are out of contract at the end of this year.

Vettel has said he will take time to reflect on his future and has no immediate wish to retire. “If you make the decision to close the door, you shouldn’t do it so that you can hope to open it again sometime,” he said in Spielberg last weekend.

“You have to be prepared to leave the door closed.”

No sooner had he spoken, it seemed, than Alonso’s actions contradicted that theory - the Spaniard, who ‘retired’ after leaving McLaren in 2018, will be 40 next year.

His return prompted Renault team chief Cyril Abiteboul on Thursday to defend the team’s junior driver programme from criticism for not producing a contender for the seat.

“I can expect after our decision to rejoin with Fernando that this could be seen as a lack of interest, or loyalty, towards our own project of the Renault Sport Academy,” said Abiteboul.

“But I want to be extremely clear that it is not. The plan of the academy was to be able to have a driver joining Formula 1 in 2021 -- and who knows, this may be the case.”

Alonso’s return is likely to mean there will be no place at Renault next year for outstanding Chinese racer Guanya Zhou, 20, who this year was promoted to be the team’s test driver and has been impressive in Formula Two.

The Spaniard said he has no fears that his advancing years will be a problem.

“I saw Formula One for many years,” he said. “And the stopwatch is the only thing that matters, not the age.

“I never had the classification in a race based on the passport or date of birth, but always by the stopwatch. So, hopefully, I am still fast, or faster than them!”

 

Milan turn to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Liverpool to revive glory

Updated 09 July 2020
AP

ROME: Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the Scudetto, AC Milan decided returning to the pinnacle of football required a new approach.

Jay-Z’s entertainment agency Roc Nation is at the center of it, linking up with Milan to scour the world for sponsors and use concerts and other high-profile events to attract new fans.

And who better to ask about how to end a title drought than the team that just won their league for the first time in 30 years?

“We have been talking to Liverpool,” Milan chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig told The Associated Press, “because they’ve been through the same path as we are going through now.”

Milan are enduring their longest Serie A drought since the 1980s. Despite beating leader Juventus on Tuesday, even the top four Champions League places are out of reach in this pandemic-delayed season. It’s been seven years since Milan last competed in Europe’s elite competition.

“We’re working very hard to get back to where we should be, and from that perspective, it does help open doors when you have won seven Champions Leagues,” Stylsvig said. 

“Playing European football is top of the agenda. It is our natural habitat and somewhere we should be.”

Only Real Madrid has lifted the European Cup more often than Milan. But that seventh title was won 13 years ago, by beating Liverpool.

Now Liverpool are the lodestar for Milan, which have fallen to 21st in the Deloitte ranking of football’s moneymakers with revenue of €206.3 million  ($234 million) in the last financial year, a third of the income at the newly crowned Premier League champions.

“Four, five years ago, no one considered Liverpool and see where they are now,” Stylsvig said. “They obviously play very attractive football. They are winning, they have a fantastic manager, a fantastic team and now they are following suit from a commercial perspective. It has taken time, but their model seems to work.”

Liverpool have been run for a decade by John Henry’s Fenway Sports Group. Milan have also had American ownership for three years since the takeover by the Elliott Management hedge fund.

“We are obviously a global brand,” Stylsvig said in a telephone interview. “I’ve probably been talking too much in the Italian market in the last few years and (the coronavirus) sort of pushed us to think more global again.”

The pandemic that shut down sports produced the first public manifestation of the partnership with Roc Nation when Milan staged a live virtual fundraising concert headlined by Alicia Keys.

“I do think merging sport and entertainment could be the way of engaging new fans,” Stylsvig said. “The world has changed dramatically and we need to follow suit. Roc Nation is helping us, challenging us with that, having someone on the sideline to do that.”

The biggest audiences logging in to watch “From Milan with Love” were from China and the US.

With no games being played during the three-month Serie A shutdown — and crowds still prohibited from matches — Milan have had to find new ways of connecting with its fan base and fulfilling commercial deals.

“It’s been incredibly challenging,” Stylsvig said. “You basically have to rethink the model. So one of the first things we did was focusing much more on a digital space, creating content and trying to be engaging and trying to talk to our partners.”

Further down the line is moving into a new stadium, with plans to rebuild the San Siro it shares with Inter Milan.

“That will change the club,” Stylsvig said. “The revenues are incredibly important but also for the perception of the club.”

