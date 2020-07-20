Saudi project removes 1,287 mines in Yemen

Prayers pour in for King Salman on social media after medical tests

RIYADH: Social media platforms were abuzz with the news about King Salman undergoing medical tests on Monday. The royal court said the king was admitted to King Faisal Special Hospital.

Saudis and non-Saudis took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to King Salman. Prayers poured in from different parts of the world and different hashtags began trending on Twitter.

Prince Sattam Al-Saud, Turki Al-Sheikh, Fayez Malki, Mustafa Agha, Ali Najm, and Abdulmajeed Abduallah are among other royalties and celebrities and media figures who tweeted about the news praying and wishing for King Salman.

Prince @sattam_al_saud tweeted: “May Allah save my king and father the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.”

@fayez_malki tweeted: “I pray to Allah for your recovery.” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter: “Heard with concern about the hospitalization of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The government and people of Pakistan, and I myself, join our Saudi brethren in prayers for His Majesty’s swift recovery, good health, and long life. Ameen.”

@IKON1436 tweeted: “May Allah protect the Custodian of the Two Mosques and give him the energy to fight every disease.”

@djmjx tweeted: “Best wishes for a speedy recovery from Melbourne, Australia.”

@zahacktanvir tweeted: “We pray for the well-being and quick recovery of Saudi King Salman.”

@ColtAbles tweeted: “Prayers for a speedy recovery for the king.”