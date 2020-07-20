You are here

Saudi project removes 1,287 mines in Yemen

The project is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines randomly planted by Houthi militias in Yemeni regions. (SPA)
Updated 21 July 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 74 anti-personnel mines, 262 anti-tank mines, 25 explosive devices and 926 unexploded ordnance — totaling 1,287 mines — during the second week of June.
The project is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines randomly planted by Houthi militias in Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa and Taiz. 

Updated 21 July 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Social media platforms were abuzz with the news about King Salman undergoing medical tests on Monday. The royal court said the king was admitted to King Faisal Special Hospital.
Saudis and non-Saudis took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to King Salman. Prayers poured in from different parts of the world and different hashtags began trending on Twitter.
Prince Sattam Al-Saud, Turki Al-Sheikh, Fayez Malki, Mustafa Agha, Ali Najm, and Abdulmajeed Abduallah are among other royalties and celebrities and media figures who tweeted about the news praying and wishing for King Salman.
Prince @sattam_al_saud tweeted: “May Allah save my king and father the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.”
@fayez_malki tweeted: “I pray to Allah for your recovery.” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter: “Heard with concern about the hospitalization of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The government and people of Pakistan, and I myself, join our Saudi brethren in prayers for His Majesty’s swift recovery, good health, and long life. Ameen.”
@IKON1436 tweeted: “May Allah protect the Custodian of the Two Mosques and give him the energy to fight every disease.”
@djmjx tweeted: “Best wishes for a speedy recovery from Melbourne, Australia.”
@zahacktanvir tweeted: “We pray for the well-being and quick recovery of Saudi King Salman.”
@ColtAbles tweeted: “Prayers for a speedy recovery for the king.”

