Saudi project removes 1,287 mines in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 74 anti-personnel mines, 262 anti-tank mines, 25 explosive devices and 926 unexploded ordnance — totaling 1,287 mines — during the second week of June.
The project is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines randomly planted by Houthi militias in Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa and Taiz.
