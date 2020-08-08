You are here

Venezuela court jails two US ex-soldiers for 20 years after failed incursion

Embattled Venezuelan President Maduro holds the passport of Denman and Berry, allegedly found in their possession upon arrest in Venezuela. (File/AFP)
The former soldiers were detained by Venezuelan state security forces. (File/Reuters)
  • The former soldiers are said to have admitted to charges that include terrorism and weapons trafficking.
  • The trials of dozens of others involved in the incursion are ongoing
CARACAS: A Venezuelan court sentenced two former US soldiers to 20 years in prison for their role in a failed incursion aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro in early May, chief prosecutor Tarek Saab said late on Friday.
Former Green Berets Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, admitted to participating in the May 4 operation, Saab wrote on his Twitter account.
“Said gentlemen ADMITTED to having committed the crimes,” he wrote, adding that the trials were ongoing for dozens of others captured.
Denman and Berry were charged with conspiracy, terrorism and illicit weapons trafficking, Saab wrote.
Alfonso Medina, a lawyer for the two, said their legal team was not allowed into the courtroom. The two men were not available for comment.
The sea incursion launched from Colombia, known as Operation Gideon, left at least eight dead.
Maduro’s government said it arrested a group of conspirators that included Denman and Berry near the isolated coastal town of Chuao.
US special forces veteran Jordan Goudreau, who ran Silvercorp USA, a private Florida-based security firm, has claimed responsibility for the raid.
Denman appeared in a video on Venezuelan state TV days after their capture, saying they had been contracted by Silvercorp USA to train 50 to 60 Venezuelans in Colombia, seize control of Caracas’ airport and bring in a plane to fly Maduro to the United States.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido’s office said Guaido had known about the operation since October, but did not finance or order it.
Maduro, who describes Guaido as a Washington puppet, has said that President Donald Trump’s government backed the operation.
The Trump administration has denied any direct involvement. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US government would use “every tool” to secure the US citizens’ return. 

Several German health offices hit by bomb threats

Police from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia received a call claiming an imminent threat to a local health authority’s office. (File/AFP)
Updated 3 min 30 sec ago
AFP

Several German health offices hit by bomb threats

  • Germany has been grappling with a resurgent far-right, and has suffered a number of attacks at the hands of far-right terrorists.
Updated 3 min 30 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Several bomb threats were made against health authorities across Germany overnight, police said Saturday, although searches have so far not turned up any suspicious items.
The offices of the local health authority in Olpe in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia had to be temporarily evacuated late Friday after receiving such a threat.
The all-clear was given after a search by police officers and sniffer dogs.
Likewise, health authorities in the city of Cologne also received a threatening telephone call, although police said they did not deem it to be serious.
Separately in the Bavaria town of Ansbach, several residential homes were evacuated overnight after police received a call claiming an imminent threat to the local health authority’s office.
In July, several district courts were evacuated in Germany after they received bomb threats.
Nothing concrete have been found in searches and no arrests have been made.
The trial of a man accused of sending over 100 far-right letters to politicians, journalists and officials between October 2018 and April 2019 is ongoing.
The threats had prompted evacuations, including of the main train station in Luebeck and a tax office in Gelsenkirchen.

Topics: Germany far-right far-right AfD far-right terrorists

