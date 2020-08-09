You are here

  • Home
  • Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B wear Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran in new video

Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B wear Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran in new video

The US rappers released the video for their latest single on Aug. 7. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmdzs

Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B wear Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran in new video

Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: This weekend, US rappers Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B dropped the highly-anticipated music video for their joint single “WAP.” In addition to superstar cameos from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Rosalia and Normani, the music video was rife with statement-making style moments. Think: Neon wigs, custom Mugler bodysuits and leopard-print galore.

Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran also created two coordinating looks, one for Megan and one for Cardi, for the new video. 

The matching outfits included a corseted bodice with a semi-detached train in yellow and salmon colorways.

The video comes just days after the horrific explosion that ripped through Beirut’s port area, killing over 150 people and injuring thousands. The mushroom-shaped blast also left Beirut’s fashion designers reeling amidst the devastation, with damaged or destroyed shops and studios compounding the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Jebran took to his Instagram after the video’s release on Aug. 7 to post a picture of his sketch, nestled between rubble and debris following the horrific explosion that destroyed much of his Beirut atelier, showcasing his design process and the reality of the tragic incident. 

“Today, we were supposed to be excited! To celebrate a project in which we defied Covid19 to achieve!” he wrote. “However, our country is mourning and our faces can’t even smile! Among the wreckage, the broken glass and shattered offices lie the glowing colors of hope,” he added, concluding “For better tomorrows, we pray, we hope, we aspire.”

Jebran’s celebrity-studded client list includes some of the world's biggest fashion icons in Hollywood, Bollywood and Arab cinema, from Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez to Priyanka Chopra and Maya Diab. 

 

Topics: Nicolas Jebran Megan thee Stallion Cardi B

Dubai’s streetwear festival Sole DXB canceled due to pandemic

Updated 09 August 2020
Arab News

Dubai’s streetwear festival Sole DXB canceled due to pandemic

Updated 09 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The region’s premiere streetwear festival, Sole DXB, will not be happening in 2020, the organizers announced via a statement on Sunday.

The organizers revealed that they “aren’t confident” that they can deliver the experience festival-goers “deserve with the health and safety standards” they expect. 

“While the situation continues to improve on the ground in Dubai, the festival is a collective effort by our community around the world and we’re ready to wait ‘til they can be a part of it too,” said the statement.

Organizers also announced that they do not have a new date set. The streetwear and music festival typically takes place during the first week of December.

The urban and streetwear festival seamlessly brings together the region’s music lovers and sneakerheads, who flock to Dubai Design District to enjoy performances from top artists such as Nas and Wu Tang Clan as well as shop local and international streetwear brands.

In light of the pandemic, Sole DXB recently launched a new mixed-media platform, sole.digital, dedicated to music, fashion, the visual arts and sports from the Middle East, India, Africa, the Caribbean and their diasporas.

Topics: Dubai Sole DXB

Latest updates

Report: 9 killed in car crash in Egypt’s Nile Delta
France’s Macron to host donor conference for blast-stricken Lebanon
UK PM says schools must open in September
North Korea brings aid supplies to border town under coronavirus lockdown
Dubai’s streetwear festival Sole DXB canceled due to pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.