Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B wear Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran in new video

DUBAI: This weekend, US rappers Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B dropped the highly-anticipated music video for their joint single “WAP.” In addition to superstar cameos from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Rosalia and Normani, the music video was rife with statement-making style moments. Think: Neon wigs, custom Mugler bodysuits and leopard-print galore.

Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran also created two coordinating looks, one for Megan and one for Cardi, for the new video.

The matching outfits included a corseted bodice with a semi-detached train in yellow and salmon colorways.

The video comes just days after the horrific explosion that ripped through Beirut’s port area, killing over 150 people and injuring thousands. The mushroom-shaped blast also left Beirut’s fashion designers reeling amidst the devastation, with damaged or destroyed shops and studios compounding the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jebran took to his Instagram after the video’s release on Aug. 7 to post a picture of his sketch, nestled between rubble and debris following the horrific explosion that destroyed much of his Beirut atelier, showcasing his design process and the reality of the tragic incident.

“Today, we were supposed to be excited! To celebrate a project in which we defied Covid19 to achieve!” he wrote. “However, our country is mourning and our faces can’t even smile! Among the wreckage, the broken glass and shattered offices lie the glowing colors of hope,” he added, concluding “For better tomorrows, we pray, we hope, we aspire.”

Jebran’s celebrity-studded client list includes some of the world's biggest fashion icons in Hollywood, Bollywood and Arab cinema, from Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez to Priyanka Chopra and Maya Diab.