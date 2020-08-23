You are here

Kuwait to rebuild Lebanon’s only large grain silo after blast

Severely damaged grain silo following the explosion in Beirut’s port area. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The destruction of the 120,000-ton capacity structure at the port meant buyers must rely on smaller private storage facilities for their wheat purchases
  • Kuwait’s ambassador to Lebanon said in comments to local radio VdL at the weekend that the silo was first built in 1969 with a Kuwaiti development loan
BEIRUT: Kuwait said it will rebuild Lebanon’s only large grain silo that was destroyed by the massive Beirut port explosion, raising fears of food shortages in a country already in financial meltdown.
The destruction of the 120,000-ton capacity structure at the port, the main entry point for food imports, meant buyers must rely on smaller private storage facilities for their wheat purchases with no government reserves to fall back on.
Kuwait’s ambassador to Lebanon, Abdulaal Al-Qenaie, said in comments to local radio VdL at the weekend that the silo was first built in 1969 with a Kuwaiti development loan.
The Gulf monarchy will now rebuild the silo so it remains a symbol of “how to manage relations between two brotherly countries that respect each other,” Qenaie was cited as saying.
The port explosion killed at least 180 people, injured thousands and wrecked swathes of the Lebanese capital, pushing the government to resign.
The now caretaker economy minister, Raoul Nehme, has reassured the public that there would be no flour or bread crisis in Lebanon, which buys almost all its wheat from abroad.
Plans for another grain silo in Lebanon’s second largest port Tripoli were shelved years ago due to a lack of funding, a UN official, port official and regional grain expert told Reuters earlier this month.
Humanitarian aid has poured into Lebanon. But foreign donors have made clear they will not bail out the state without reforms to tackle entrenched corruption and negligence.
Gulf Arab states who once gave Lebanon financial support have grown weary in recent years of the Iran-backed Hezbollah’s expanding role in state affairs.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone

  • The Israel Defense Forces said “an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory” along the Blue Line
  • The Jewish state late last month said it had repelled an attempt by Hezbollah fighters to penetrate the border
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said Saturday it had downed and seized an Israeli drone that flew over the UN-demarcated Blue Line border.
The Israel Defense Forces said that “earlier today, during IDF operational activity along the Blue Line, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory.”
“There is no risk of breach of information,” it added in a statement.
Hezbollah said its fighters had downed the drone near the town of Aita Al-Shaab.
The Jewish state, which is technically at war with Lebanon, late last month said it had repelled an attempt by Hezbollah fighters to penetrate the border.
The Shiite Muslim group Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident, which came after an alleged Israeli missile attack hit positions of Syrian regime forces and their allies south of Damascus, killing five.
Hezbollah, whose fighters back Damascus in the nine-year-old Syrian civil war, at the time said one of its own was among the dead and it vowed to respond.
Hezbollah had in September 2019 vowed to down Israeli drones overflying Lebanon following an incident a month earlier when two drones packed with explosives targeted Hezbollah’s stronghold in south Beirut.
Lebanon and Israel are still technically at war, and the United Nations force, UNIFIL, patrols the border between the two.
Set up in 1978, UNIFIL was beefed up after a month-long devastating war in 2006 between Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Shiite militia Hezbollah.
The 10,500-strong force, in coordination with the Lebanese army, is tasked with monitoring a cease-fire and Israeli pullout from a demilitarised zone on the border.
Israel accuses Hezbollah of stockpiling weapons at the border to prepare for a new war.

