You are here

  • Home
  • Jameela Jamil defends Meghan Markle after backlash for telling people to vote

Jameela Jamil defends Meghan Markle after backlash for telling people to vote

The actress rose to prominence for her role as Tahani in ‘The Good Place.’ File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjp2s

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

Jameela Jamil defends Meghan Markle after backlash for telling people to vote

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s recent comments encouraging people to vote in the upcoming US elections generated backlash, but some celebrities are jumping to her defense. Among them is “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil, who took to Twitter to show her support for Markle. 

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex joined the virtual When All Women Vote #CouchParty, celebrating 100 years since the 19th Amendment allowed women to vote in the US. While Markle did not endorse any specific candidate or party, she repeatedly spoke of the “change” she hoped to see in the upcoming Nov. election.

“If we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem,”  she noted, adding “if you’re complacent, you’re complicit.”




Meghan Markle received backlash for urging people to vote. File/AFP

It’s worth noting that members of the British royal family historically do not vote in elections and remain politically neutral, so some criticized the 39-year-old for breaking the tradition.

British commentators Piers Morgan and The Sun’s Executive Editor Dan Wootton called the former actress “completely inappropriate” and demanded that the Sussexes can’t “remain as royals.” 

Jamil was quick to respond to Wootton, whose tweets have since been deleted, stating that Britain should be more concerned about the Prince Andrew scandal instead of “an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened currently, (sic).” 

Jamil also responded to a fan’s question asking why the Duchess recieves so much hate.

“Because she’s not white,” the “Good Place” star said. “And because she’s smart, strong, opinionated, rebellious, beautiful, happy and has everything they never will. She’s a terrifying threat to patriarchy because she doesn’t fit the stereotype for women. They discredit her because they can’t kill her.”

American singer-songwriter Bette Midler also showed her support for Markle, replying to Morgan’s tweet calling for the Queen to strip the Sussexes off their titles with one simple message:  “Oh, f— off.”

Topics: Jameela Jamil Meghan Markle Lifestyle Reads of the Week

‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ takes rage and revenge to a tragic point

Updated 25 August 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ takes rage and revenge to a tragic point

Updated 25 August 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Marital relationships are fraught with challenges. They can become so difficult that a husband and wife find it nearly impossible to carry on together. The reason may be something as simple as losing interest in one another, with boredom setting in, and this can often lead to the man or woman straying. When infidelity is involved, it causes disappointment, rage and can even lead to thoughts of revenge. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, goes the proverbial saying, and in Netflix’s eight-episode series, “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” our lead woman has been ignored, humiliated, harassed and kept away from her four children. She is especially fond of her two little boys, but her husband, in a fit of mulish anger, becomes illogical and wicked.

The current series is actually the second part in a limited edition that ran in 2018 and was meant to shock viewers. The first part had Connie Britton portraying a woman who is alienated from her family and friends by her sweet-talking, charm-oozing lover boy, played by Eric Bana.  

Amanda Peet’s Betty Broderick is excellent as a woman who is merely asking for justice. Supplied

Amanda Peet’s Betty Broderick is forced to live in isolation by her 40-something husband, Dan (Christian Slater), who cuts her off from her children and source of income. Dan is a medical doctor who studies law, gets into the bar and becomes an expert in pharma/hospital malpractices. With his knowledge of the law, he twists and turns facts to harass Betty, hauls her to court and sends her to jail for the slightest of provocations. With no visitation rights and no monthly checks, poor Betty turns into a bundle of misery and hopelessness. The story — based on a true incident — takes place in 1989, and it is a man’s world. Betty’s friends are so scared of their husbands, who happen to be Dan’s associates, that they refuse to rescue her. When Dan marries his 19-year-old secretary, Linda (Rachel Keller), after divorcing Betty but not before carrying on a torrid affair with her right under his wife’s nose, the picture can only get bleaker. 

The series, created by Alexandra Cunningham, shows how Betty is pushed to the precipice, a point of no return for her. Supplied

The series, created by Alexandra Cunningham, shows how Betty is pushed to the precipice, a point of no return for her. Those who already know the story that made media sensation in the late 1980s — and even those who may not be aware of the case — might be able to guess how the plot winds its way to the climax.

Peet is excellent as a woman who is merely asking for justice — the custody of her young sons and a decent maintenance allowance to allow them to live comfortably. But she does not get that, and her angst and anger are portrayed with superb emotive ability.  

Slater, as the scheming husband who becomes smitten with his secretary, is just about passable but is ultimately unable to bring into his character the vile vindictiveness the narrative demands. In the end, both appear juvenile. The man could have been gracious, the woman forgiving. But humans are great at messing up their lives, and “Dirty John” is such a telling example of this.

Topics: film review movie review Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Latest updates

Erdogan’s Hamas meeting angers US 
Saudi Arabia records 1,114 new COVID-19 cases
Iraq committed to vision that supports the stability of region, Al-Kadhimi tells Amman summit
F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 to return on December 13
Sudan government not mandated to normalize Israel ties, Pompeo told during visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.