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Deadly overnight storms batter Germany, killing a woman and injuring at least 2

Deadly overnight storms batter Germany, killing a woman and injuring at least 2
A thundercloud is moving over Lich in the Giessen district of central Hesse, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. (AP)
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Updated 20 August 2026 11:54
AP
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Deadly overnight storms batter Germany, killing a woman and injuring at least 2

Deadly overnight storms batter Germany, killing a woman and injuring at least 2
  • The German Weather Service warned that further severe storms could occur
Updated 20 August 2026 11:54
AP
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BERLIN: A woman died and at least two other people were injured as severe storms caused extensive damage overnight across parts of Germany.
In Waldorf, in the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a woman was struck by a falling tree and fatally injured, the German news agency dpa reported Thursday. Another woman suffered serious injuries in the accident, police said.
The women, 58 and 47, were walking together when a storm rolled in and they sought shelter under a covered seating area. Both women were struck when a tree was uprooted and fell onto the seating area. The 58-year-old died at the scene, a police spokesperson said. The 47-year-old was taken to a hospital.
A tornado struck the town of Fürstenwalde, 78 kilometers (49 miles) southeast of Berlin. Roofs were torn off and several cars were damaged by falling trees, and one person was injured, according to dpa.
In Höhr-Grenzhausen in the Westerwald district in western Germany, a storm tore walls from buildings. At least two homes were affected, according to dpa. Falling pieces of building facades and flying debris caused additional damage, and several trees were uprooted. A widespread power outage also hit the area, while strong gusts of wind overturned a truck on the A61 highway.
There were also numerous weather-related emergency calls overnight in Hesse, Thuringia and Bavaria.
A village festival in Kronach, Bavaria, was partially evacuated due to severe storms. About 3,500 guests had to leave the outdoor area of the festival grounds late Wednesday evening, local police said. They were able to continue celebrating inside the beer halls.
In Wetzlar, in Hesse, the storm damaged about 60 houses, according to the fire department. In some cases, pieces of roofing were blown as far as 100 meters (110 yards) away, dpa reported.
The German Weather Service warned that further severe storms could occur later in the day, particularly in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria in southern Germany.

Topics: Germany

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