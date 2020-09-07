You are here

  • Home
  • India passes Brazil as country 2nd-worst-hit by virus

India passes Brazil as country 2nd-worst-hit by virus

Medical workers take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India. (File/Reuters)
Updated 2 min 14 sec ago

India passes Brazil as country 2nd-worst-hit by virus

Updated 2 min 14 sec ago

NEW DELHI: India became the second worst-hit country by the pandemic on Monday as urban metro trains partially resumed service in the capital New Delhi and other states as the government pushes to sustain a weakened economy.
The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past Brazil with 4.2 million cases. India is now only behind the United States, which has more than 6 million.
India’s Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 deaths for a total of 71,642.
India has been recording the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as the government pushes to open businesses to revive a contracting economy.

UK PM gives October 15 deadline for Brexit deal

Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
AFP

UK PM gives October 15 deadline for Brexit deal

  • The eighth round of negotiations resume in London this week
  • Australia trades with the EU under World Trade Organization rules and tariffs
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given an October 15 deadline for a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union, brushing off fears about “no-deal” chaos if talks fail.
The eighth round of negotiations resume in London this week, with both sides talking increasingly tough, amid accusations of intransigence and political brinkmanship.
The UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost, did little to raise expectations about a breakthrough, promising no compromise on London’s red lines, in a rare newspaper interview published on Sunday.
His EU opposite number, Michel Barnier, this week said the talks stood or failed on the need to get an accord on EU access to UK fishing waters and state aid rules, but Britain was giving no ground.
Brussels has already indicated that mid-October was the latest a deal could be struck, given the need for translation and ratification by the European Parliament.
Despite months of refusing to confirm a firm cut-off date, Johnson agreed.
“There needs to be an agreement with our European friends by the time of the European Council on October 15 if it’s going to be in force by the end of the year,” he said in remarks released by his office.
“So, there is no sense in thinking beyond that point. If we can’t agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free trade agreement between us.”
Should that happen, Britain will have an “Australia-style” deal with the EU or one similar to that agreed with Canada and other countries, he said.
Australia trades with the EU under World Trade Organization rules and tariffs. But Johnson, whose government had said it wanted a “zero tariff, zero quota” regime, insisted it would still be a “good outcome” for Britain.

Johnson’s warning will likely compound criticisms from British pro-EU “remainers” that his ruling Conservative government envisaged a “no-deal” scenario all along, despite claiming the contrary.
“Brexiteers” had promised that securing a deal with Britain’s biggest trading partner would be straightforward and rejected criticism that unraveling nearly 50 years of ties with Europe would be lengthy and even impossible.
Britain formally left the 27-member bloc on January 31 — nearly four years after a divisive referendum that crippled the country politically and saw two prime ministers resign.
Johnson, who took over after Theresa May repeatedly failed to get her Brexit divorce deal through parliament, promised Britain’s borders and ports will be ready for when the so-called transition period comes to an end on December 31.
Meanwhile, media reports said Johnson was also planning new UK legislation that would override parts of the withdrawal agreement made with the EU last year and ratified in January.
According to The Financial Times, which cited three people close to the plans, the bill would undermine agreements relating to Northern Ireland customs and state aid.
A government spokesperson told the newspaper it was “working hard to resolve outstanding issues” with the Northern Ireland protocol, which was negotiated as part of the deal in order to keep the Irish border open.

Britain remains bound by EU rules while it tries to thrash out new terms of its relationship.
The talks, which were on a tight timetable even before disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, have stalled, notably because of wrangling over fishing rights and fair competition rules.
Johnson did not rule out a deal altogether and vowed to work hard this month to achieve one. But he pledged Britain “will be ready” if talks break down.
“We will have full control over our laws, our rules, and our fishing waters,” he promised.
“We will have the freedom to do trade deals with every country in the world. And we will prosper mightily as a result.
“We will of course always be ready to talk to our EU friends even in these circumstances.
“Our door will never be closed and we will trade as friends and partners — but without a free-trade agreement.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Brexit

Related

Business & Economy
UK warns EU on Brexit: We won’t blink first
World
EU eyes softening key state aid demand in Brexit talks — sources

Latest updates

India passes Brazil as country 2nd-worst-hit by virus
UK PM gives October 15 deadline for Brexit deal
Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series
Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge with ball

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.