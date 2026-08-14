Saudi foreign minister meets with Turkish, Egyptian counterparts

DUBAI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Turkish and Egyptian counterparts in the Egyptian city of El Alamein on Thursday.

Prince Faisal, Turkiye’s Hakan Fidan and Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty discussed the latest developments in the region, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a social media post.

Fidan and Abdelatty, in a separate event, co-chaired the second meeting of a joint planning group that aimed to further build up Egyptian-Turkish relations.

The Turkish foreign minister also urged Egypt to join the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement that Ankara signed with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

“This foundation laid in Makkah by the three countries has indeed been a historic initiative put forward by our leaders. At this point, of course, we have been discussing this matter with our Egyptian brothers from the very beginning. We are consulting very closely,” Fidan said.

“Egypt is one of the brotherly countries we consult with first on all issues – whether security, political, or economic – that we take steps on in the region. This matter is important to us.”

Abdelatty, in response, commented: “When it comes to cooperation in defense fields, and there are obligations in this regard, it is normal that this requires in-depth studies according to the Egyptian Constitution, and also the legal obligations.”