Doctor extracts 6,000 Egyptian pounds from patient's stomach

CAIRO: A doctor has managed to extract more than 6,000 Egyptian pounds ($380) from a patient’s stomach at Cairo’s Qasr El Eyni Hospital.

A local report said the patient arrived at the hospital suffering from severe abdominal pain and has confessed to swallowing “sums of money” over a period of time.

A four-hour operation was carried out to save the patient, who also suffered from severe infections in the abdomen and intestines, Egyptian newspaper Youm 7 reported.

A total of 6,500 pounds in four rolls of banknotes were extracted from his stomach, Dr. Abdul Rahman Mustafa, who conducted the operation, told the newspaper.

It turned out that in addition to the money, there were other objects found too, such as coins, 39 nails, clippers and a lighter, the doctor added.

The doctor said this was not the first time they had received a patient who had eaten sums of money and other foreign objects.