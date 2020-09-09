You are here

  • Home
  • Doctor extracts 6,000 Egyptian pounds from patient's stomach

Doctor extracts 6,000 Egyptian pounds from patient's stomach

1 / 3
A total of 6,500 pounds in four rolls of banknotes were extracted from his stomach. (Youm 7 newspaper)
2 / 3
A total of 6,500 pounds in four rolls of banknotes were extracted from his stomach. (Youm 7 newspaper)
3 / 3
A total of 6,500 pounds in four rolls of banknotes were extracted from his stomach. (Youm 7 newspaper)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gub7d

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

Doctor extracts 6,000 Egyptian pounds from patient's stomach

  • A local report said the patient arrived at the hospital suffering from severe abdominal pain
  • A four-hour operation was carried out to save the patient
Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: A doctor has managed to extract more than 6,000 Egyptian pounds ($380) from a patient’s stomach at Cairo’s Qasr El Eyni Hospital.

A local report said the patient arrived at the hospital suffering from severe abdominal pain and has confessed to swallowing “sums of money” over a period of time. 

A four-hour operation was carried out to save the patient, who also suffered from severe infections in the abdomen and intestines, Egyptian newspaper Youm 7 reported.

A total of 6,500 pounds in four rolls of banknotes were extracted from his stomach, Dr. Abdul Rahman Mustafa, who conducted the operation, told the newspaper.

It turned out that in addition to the money, there were other objects found too, such as coins, 39 nails, clippers and a lighter, the doctor added. 

The doctor said this was not the first time they had received a patient who had eaten sums of money and other foreign objects.

Topics: Egypt Money

Related

Middle-East
Two Kuwaiti men arrested after attack on Egyptian worker 
Special
Middle-East
Archaeologists uncover coffins at ancient Egyptian burial site

TWITTER POLL: Over half of voters say Qatar will not allow Israeli planes into its airspace

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Over half of voters say Qatar will not allow Israeli planes into its airspace

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

Several Gulf states have said they will open their skies to Israeli aircraft following the normalization deal with the UAE, but some believe Qatar will refuse to follow suit.

Over half of 1,209 Twitter poll voters say that Qatar will not open its airspace to Israeli flights, while 49 percent disagree and believe Doha will open its airspace to Israel.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain announced last week that they would allow any flights going to and from the United Arab Emirates to fly over its territory, a move that would give Israel access to some of the kingdoms’ airspace for the first time.

The announcement came days after the first direct flight from Israel to the UAE — a symbolic move as the two nations begin normalizing relations.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, called the announcement a “tremendous breakthrough.”

Topics: Twitter poll

Latest updates

Sudan’s flood misery unlocks spirit of solidarity
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Germany’s Angela Merkel discuss G20, impacts of coronavirus
Bahrain sells $2 billion in sukuk and bonds
Anger as death-row prisoner sworn in as Sri Lankan MP
Saudi rights body empowers women, youth through partnerships, workshops

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.