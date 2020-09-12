You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus kills businessman uncle of Syria’s Assad

Coronavirus kills businessman uncle of Syria’s Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bs45s

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Coronavirus kills businessman uncle of Syria’s Assad

  • Makhlouf, 88, the maternal uncle of Assad, was once seen as a pillar of the regime of Hafez Assad, the late father of the current president
  • Makhlouf, one of the most prominent Syrian businessmen during the 1970s and 1980s, was taken to hospital in the capital Damascus on August 23
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian businessman Mohamad Makhlouf, uncle of President Bashar Assad and father of top tycoon Rami Makhlouf, died on Saturday from Covid-19, two sources close to his family told AFP.
Makhlouf, 88, the maternal uncle of Assad, was once seen as a pillar of the regime of Hafez Assad, the late father of the current president.
His grandson, also called Mohamad Makhlouf, mourned his death in a message posted on Instagram.
Makhlouf, one of the most prominent Syrian businessmen during the 1970s and 1980s, was taken to hospital in the capital Damascus on August 23, local media reported.
His businesses had already long been handed over to his son Rami, who developed a commercial empire estimated at several billion dollars.
Rami Makhlouf was close to his cousin Assad, but earlier this year they fell out in a power struggle.
Since the start of the pandemic, Syria has officially recorded 3,476 cases of Covid-19, with 150 deaths registered in zones controlled by the Damascus government, according to health ministry figures.
The novel coronavirus has added to the woes of a nation ravaged by civil war since 2011.
More than 380,000 people have died in the conflict.

Topics: Coronavirus Syria Bashar Al Assad

Related

Special graphic
Middle-East
Rami Makhlouf vs. Bashar Assad: Rift within Syria’s ruling family?
Middle-East
Syria’s Rami Makhlouf relinquishes assets to charity

Lebanese Army clashes with anti-government protesters

Updated 12 September 2020
Arab News

Lebanese Army clashes with anti-government protesters

  • The protesters were chanting slogans against Lebanese president Michel Aoun, largely seen as one of the perpetrators behind the country’s multiple economic and political crises
  • Footage seen from the protests showed soldiers shooting rubber bullets at protesters
Updated 12 September 2020
Arab News

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Army clashed with anti-government protesters as they marched towards the Presidential Palace in Baabda on Saturday.

The protesters were chanting slogans against Lebanese president Michel Aoun, largely seen as one of the perpetrators behind the country’s multiple economic and political crises.

Footage seen from the protests showed soldiers shooting rubber bullets at protesters as they marched carrying a black and white Lebanese flag – symbolizing a nation in mourning.

It has been more than a month since nearly 40 percent of the capital Beirut was destroyed following a massive blast on Aug. 4 at the city's port that left at least 200 killed, over 6,500 injured and nearly 300,000 homeless.

On Thursday, a huge fire broke out at the port that terrified already traumatized citizens in the city and blanketed the sky in black smoke. This, combined with the rising cases of coronavirus and the free-falling valuation of the country’s currency, has enraged citizens reeling from decades of corruption and negligence by the ruling elite.

Lebanon’s nationwide protests against sectarianism and corruption kicked off in October last year. While the protests have been sporadic, clashes between security forces and protesters are regular when they do happen.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Michel Aoun

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon faces hurdles to deliver cabinet on time
Middle-East
Hezbollah allies in Lebanon must ‘choose between bullets and ballots’

Latest updates

Coronavirus kills businessman uncle of Syria’s Assad
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
Lebanese Army clashes with anti-government protesters
Egypt brokers negotiations for Israel-Hamas prisoner swap
Syrians deported from UK to Spain try to return

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.