UAE grants scholarship to children of coronavirus frontline workers

The Frontline Heroes Office was established in July 2020 to support medical and non-medical workers fighting COVID-19 in UAE. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 September 2020
Arab News

  • The new initiative aims to remove some of the financial burden experienced by many frontline healthcare professionals
  • Around 1,850 children have already received the scholarships, which cover costs of tuition, transportation, and laptops
DUBAI: The children of frontline healthcare professionals in the UAE will be eligible for scholarships across the country’s public schools, state news agency WAM has reported.
The new initiative, called “Hayyakum,” aims to remove some of the financial burden experienced by many frontline healthcare professionals and encourage them to keep their jobs.
Around 1,850 children have already received the scholarships, which cover costs of tuition, transportation, and laptops.
“We, at the Frontline Heroes Office, hope to provide the same level of support and compassion that those on the frontline have provided to millions of people across our nation,” Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al-Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, said.
The Frontline Heroes Office was established in July 2020 to support medical and non-medical workers who are on the UAE’s frontline against COVID-19.
“We wish their children every success as they embark upon a new school year and we look forward to watching them follow in their parents’ footsteps to become outstanding members of society,” Al-Nahyan added.
The country’s Education Minister Hussain bin Ibrahim Al-Hammadi welcomed the grant, describing it as a true example of community solidarity.”
“The Ministry on Education seeks to directly provide educational support for the children of frontline healthcare professionals so they can continue their invaluable and noble work,” he said.

Iran edges towards third coronavirus wave as cases continue to rise

  • Earlier, deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that travel and violations of health protocols were causing infections to surge
  • The country’s total number of cases now stands at over 407,000 including 23,453 deaths
DUBAI: Iran will witness a “resurgence” of COVID-19 infections as it continues to fight the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak, an Iranian top health official warned the public.

Earlier, deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that travel and violations of health protocols were causing infections to surge, local daily Radio Farda reported.

"Forecasts show us moving toward the third wave of the coronavirus, and it seems the wave will take shape in Tehran much earlier than other provinces," Anti-coronavirus coordinator for the capital Alireza Zali said.

People in Iran are required to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces and are urged to refrain from traveling in order to prevent further spread of the virus, the report said.

The country’s total number of cases now stands at over 407,000 including 23,453 deaths.

