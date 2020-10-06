You are here

Egyptian artist crafts pictures with salt

Egyptian artist Hany Genedy creates an art with coloured sand and salt on the floor of a gallery room at his home in Hihya city, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Egyptian artist Hany Genedy uses salt for his artwork pictures in a gallery room at his home in Hihya city, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Egyptian artist Hany Genedy speaks during an interview with Reuters next to his art done with coloured sand and salt on the floor of a gallery room at his home in Hihya city, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt September 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Egyptian artist Hany Genedy creates a picture of Al Pacino made with salt in a gallery room at his home in Hihya city, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Egyptian artist Hany Genedy uses salt for his artwork pictures in a gallery room at his home in Hihya city, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Egyptian artist Hany Genedy creates an art with coloured sand and salt on the floor of a gallery room at his home in Hihya city, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Egyptian artist crafts pictures with salt

  • Genedy says he thinks only a handful of artists worldwide use salt in drawings
  • He hopes his salt art will win recognition in Cairo and internationally
CAIRO: Egyptian artist Hany Genedy focuses as he carefully pours white salt onto a black surface to create an image of actor Al Pacino.
Genedy experimented with materials such as leaves and money before settling on a substance he says is versatile and cheap — salt.
Genedy, who crafts images of Egyptian and international celebrities and landmarks, says he thinks only a handful of artists worldwide use the mineral.
Surrounded by assorted colors of salt in his home studio in a village in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia, the 24-year-old says he developed a secret technique to fix his images.
“At first it took me four or five hours to make a picture with salt then I had to erase it, but later I had the idea of looking for a way to preserve these works,” he said.
“After several attempts I was able to find a way to fix the pictures,” Genedy said, adding some of his salt works have been hanging on the wall for more than three years.
He makes a small income from selling paintings, but hopes his salt art will win recognition in Cairo and internationally.

Paws for thought: Jordan to adopt two abused bears from Pakistan

Updated 05 October 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

Paws for thought: Jordan to adopt two abused bears from Pakistan

  • Creatures only animals left at soon-to-close Islamabad Zoo
Updated 05 October 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Two Himalayan bears rejected by Pakistani zoos will be taken care of by the Jordanian government and housed in a sanctuary run by the Princess Alia Foundation, a wildlife official said on Saturday.
The badly abused dancing bears, who have torture marks and have had their teeth removed, were rescued from their captors years ago and moved to Islamabad Zoo.
Along with Kaavan the elephant, who is awaiting relocation to a sanctuary in Cambodia, the bears are the only animals left at the zoo, which is closing down.

Suzi, a female Himalayan bear which is awaiting relocation to Jordan, sits in her enclosure at Islamabad Zoo on Oct. 3. (AN photo)

“They (the bears) will be going to Jordan because of the facilitation by the Jordanian government,” the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairman Dr. Anees ur Rehman told Arab News. “The bear sanctuary is looked after by the (Jordanian) king’s aunt, Princess Alia, and she has given us an import permit within a day.”
He said that the IWMB was awaiting clearance from the Pakistani government and that the bears were expected to leave for Jordan within the next few weeks.
The sanctuary, Al-Ma’wa Wildlife Reserve, was established in 2011 by the Princess Alia Foundation and the international animal welfare group Four Paws in Jerash, northern Jordan. It houses wild and exotic animals who have been rescued from traffickers, abusive owners or poorly run zoos.


Following the deaths of several animals at Islamabad Zoo, reportedly due to negligence, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered that the bears be relocated.
“Actually, we had requested other zoos and sanctuaries in the country if they could take these bears,” Rehman said. “There is a bear sanctuary in Pakistan, but no one was ready to take them.” He added that the female bear, Suzi, was injured and needed treatment that local vets had been unable to provide.
But a Four Paws team came to Pakistan in late September to help treat her and now both animals are being saved by being relocated.

A Himalayan bear, which is awaiting relocation to Jordan, steps out of its enclosure at Islamabad Zoo on Oct. 3, 2020. (AN photo)

“They cleaned it (the wound) and dressed it,” Rehman said. “They have given her antibiotics and changed her diet with high-quality food. It is amazing that the wound, which was not healing during the last one-and-a-half years, has completely healed.” 
Four Paws coordinator Haniya Tariq said the bears were not properly looked after at Islamabad Zoo.
“The bears, especially Suzi, were living in very bad conditions before the arrival of the Four Paws team from Austria,” Tariq told Arab News. “Her diet was entirely unsuitable. Milk was causing diarrhea. She was unhappy. Her nails were grown so much that she could not walk properly. After surgery, Suzi is now living in the lion’s enclosure where there is water and grass for her to roam around. It’s still not ideal, obviously, but the wound is fully healed. Their diet has been changed now, it’s a mix of good fruits and honey.”

