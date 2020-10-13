DUBAI: Bahrain’s pupils with special needs will start the new school year on Oct. 25, while administrative and teaching staff will start working on Oct. 11, state news agency BNA reported citing the Ministry of Labour and Social Development.
The decision aims to ensure the resumption of educational and professional achievements of people with special needs from all ages, the ministry said.
All COVID-19 preventive measures have been taken to curb the virus spread and maintain people’s safety, the report said.
Bahrain announces new school year date for people with special needs
13 October 2020
