Madinah airport receives ACI health accreditation

JEDDAH: Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah has been accredited under the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) program of the Airports Council International (ACI), recognizing the airport’s high standards in upholding hygiene, health and safety in its operations. The AHA program supports airports around the globe in introducing sturdy preventive hygiene, health and safety measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The program aligns an airport’s health measures with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Council Aviation Restart Task Force (CART) recommendations along with industry best practices.
Sofiene Abdessaelm, managing director of Tibah Airports Operation, said: “I would like to thank and congratulate General Authority of Civil Aviation, our stakeholders and partners, and the entire Tibah team for their diligent efforts in achieving this important accreditation, this has been a remarkable collaborative effort.”